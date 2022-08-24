The Leadville Race Series wrapped up last weekend with the world-famous Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva.
The out-and-back course covered 100 miles and topped out at 12,533 feet across Hope Pass with 3,400 feet net elevation gain. Out of 707 starters, 363 completed the grueling feat in under 30 hours. The athletes represented all 50 states as well as 30 countries, with 38 Leadville locals in the mix.
The runners raced to meet different checkpoints and found the strength to carry on despite exhaustion, with family and friends working to pace and fuel them. Supporters filled Twin Lakes Village with signs and much-needed morale boosts.
Adrian MacDonald, 33, from Fort Collins, finished first in the men’s division with a time of 16:05:44, winning the race for the second year in a row and beating his own course record by 13 minutes.
“Heading into the race as the defending champ added a new dynamic,” said MacDonald. “It seemed everyone was keying off me and expecting me to dictate the pace.”
After a slow start, he remembers taking off and running the rest of the way solo. “I had a bit of a rough patch halfway through, but seeing the other competitors at the turnaround put me back in the racing mindset,” said MacDonald.
Although he was aiming to finish the race under 16 hours, MacDonald was happy to win again and also secure the third-fastest finishing time in Leadville Trail 100 Run history.
JP Giblin, 28, from Boulder, finished in second place this year at 18:07:50. Ryan Kaiser, 43, from Bend, Oregon, took third place with a time of 18:21:21.
In the women’s division, Clare Gallagher, 30, from Boulder, took first with a time of 19:37:57. The last time she ran the course (and won) was 2016.
“My run in 2016 was a totally different beast,” said Gallagher. This year was really hard, but she had the best crew and her family helping her along.
One of her favorite parts of the day was racing at the top of Hope Pass. “We were in a cloud on the inbound, and then the rain cleared; it was phenomenal. I loved seeing the runners go over, there’s a lot of camaraderie in this race being an out-and-back. Crossing paths with hundreds of other runners was so, so cool.”
The next finisher in the women’s division was Alisyn Hummelberg, 30, from Estes Park, who secured second place with a time of 21:58:59. Lindsey Herman, 24, from Gunnison, took third place with a time of 22:50:41.
This year, 60 athletes from both the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Run are on track to reach their goal of raising a collective $175,000 for the Life Time Foundation, which will support Lake County public schools and deserving local organizations.
2022 Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva Results
Place
Name
M/F
Age
Time
City
1
Adrian MacDonald
M
33
16:05:44
Fort Collins
2
JP Giblin
M
28
18:07:50
Boulder
3
Ryan Kaiser
M
43
18:21:21
Bend, OR
4
Tyler Andrews
M
32
18:40:04
Concord, MA
5
Christopher Harrington
M
38
18:45:08
Golden
6
Devon Colegrove
M
27
19:03:48
Loveland
7
Joel Anderson
M
40
19:10:12
Leadville
8
Joshua Eberly
M
41
19:24:41
Gunnison
9
Brian M. Babyak
M
25
19:25:58
Albuquerque, NM
10
Guillaume Perrot
M
31
19:29:47
Hong Kong, HKG
11
Marvin Sandoval
M
44
19:32:43
Leadville
12
Clare Gallagher
F
30
19:37:57
Boulder
13
Todd Dill
M
40
19:47:41
Castle Rock
14
Matthew Vira
M
23
20:13:21
Louisville
15
Devin Vennard
M
29
20:24:28
Leadville
16
Fan Zhou
M
34
20:50:32
Seattle, WA
17
Duncan Callahan
M
39
20:54:32
Gunnison
18
Rodrigo Jimenez
M
46
21:02:22
Leadville
19
Michael Martinez
M
36
21:14:11
Colorado Springs
20
Martin Malherbe
M
46
21:17:28
Sandton, ZAF
21
Patrick Cade
M
38
21:19:29
Leadville
22
Zachary Russell
M
29
21:25:46
Basalt
23
Fabio Di Giacomo
M
43
21:35:16
Castronno, ITA
24
Cory Logsdon
M
34
21:39:37
Omaha, NE
25
Alisyn Hummelberg
F
30
21:58:59
Estes Park
26
Chad Lasater
M
50
22:13:14
Sugar Land, TX
27
Max Robinson
M
29
22:15:55
Fruita
28
Daniel Harper
M
40
22:16:48
Phoenix, AZ
29
Ryan Simmons
M
34
22:21:41
Edwards
30
Ted Schultz
M
32
22:24:12
Colorado Springs
31
Wesley Sandoval
M
45
22:31:29
Leadville
43
Ryan Charter
M
33
23:19:30
Leadville
54
Bruce Dailey
M
51
23:59:52
Leadville
68
Larry Smith
M
52
24:32:15
Leadville
73
Jacob Sheetz-Willard
M
32
24:36:27
Leadville
84
Kevin Linebarger
M
41
24:53:27
Leadville
95
Jolene Sandoval
F
47
25:43:34
Leadville
125
Noah Sosin
M
32
27:14:00
Leadville
205
Celesta Cairns
F
44
28:33:59
Leadville
233
Daniel Polski
M
44
28:56:42
Leadville
253
David Lee
M
43
29:08:00
Leadville
