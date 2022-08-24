The Leadville Race Series wrapped up last weekend with the world-famous Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva. 

The out-and-back course covered 100 miles and topped out at 12,533 feet across Hope Pass with 3,400 feet net elevation gain. Out of 707 starters, 363 completed the grueling feat in under 30 hours. The athletes represented all 50 states as well as 30 countries, with 38 Leadville locals in the mix. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.