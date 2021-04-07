In its third and final production of the season, Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will perform “The Nina Variations,” a funny yet heartbreaking homage to Anton Chekhov’s play, “The Seagull.” The theater company will stream the play online at the college’s Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs and present nine virtual performances from April 9 through April 25.
Written by contemporary playwright Steven Dietz, “The Nina Variations” traps Chekhov’s star-crossed lovers – Nina and Treplev – in a room and doesn’t let them out.
While the play is written for two actors, the playwright encourages companies to use multiple pairs of Ninas and Treplevs, so four sets of actors will perform the two roles. Directed by Brad Moore, the play features Chris Walsh and Jaime Walsh; Brendan T. Cochran and Christina Cappelli; Ciara Morrison and James Steindler; and Joshua Adamson and Bostyn Elswick.
As has been the case with previous performances this season, “The Nina Variations” won’t be limited to the Roaring Fork Valley area, but will include viewers throughout the CMC district, and farther yet, who can now “go” to the theater virtually and be COVID-19-safe. “The Nina Variations” will stream April 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 at 7 p.m.; and April 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased via ShowTix4U at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48732.
Admission is $18 for adults and $13 for seniors and students, as well as CMC employees and graduates. Season ticket holders and CMC Spring Valley students must contact the Sopris Theatre Company’s box office at svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177 to arrange tickets for the play.
The 2020-21 season of Sopris Theatre Company is presented by US Bank.
For more information, contact Brad Moore at 970-947-8187, bmoore@coloradomtn.edu or visit https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.