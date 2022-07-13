International ultra-runner and former Rodeway Inn manager Harikesh Maurya appeared in Lake County Court for a status conference on July 7.
Maurya was arrested for sex trafficking, soliciting for child prostitution and sexual assault on Feb. 16.
According to an incident report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Maurya paid two juvenile girls to have sex with him at the Rodeway Inn back in February. His co-defendant, 26-year-old Omar Ulloa-Velasquez, allegedly brought the girls to the Rodeway Inn from where they were staying in Denver, according to the report.
The Dillon Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Maurya, filed a subpoena on July 30 for records related to the alleged underage victims from the Shiloh House, a residential care provider for youth based in Littleton. The Shiloh House has until July 21 to file a response to the subpoena.
Maurya will appear again for a motions hearing on Aug. 4. Ulloa-Velasquez has a status conference scheduled for July 29.
