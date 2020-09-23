In the Herald’s Sept. 3 Leadville Police Department (LPD) blotter, an incident involving Jasen Canty was misrepresented. The correct information is as follows: On July 18, officers responded to the St. Louis parking lot after Canty, 27, of Leadville called to report a theft. Canty was then arrested for an unrelated warrant out of Chaffee County. The theft case is currently under investigation.
