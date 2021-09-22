After a meet and greet with final candidates in early September and a divisive meeting with the public in May, the Board of County Commissioners hired Tim Bergman as county manager on Monday, introducing a new role in Lake County’s Government framework.
“The Board of County Commissioners are thrilled that Timothy is joining our team,” stated a release issued by the Board of County Commissioners (BOOC) on Monday. “We look forward to seeing what his extensive experience in public policy and administration brings to our mountain community.”
Bergman, who worked for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (CDHCPF) under former Governor John Hickenlooper and Governor Jared Polis, begins as county manager on Nov. 15, and will assume an administrative role within the county that would allow BOCC to work on higher-level policy issues.
Earlier this year, when BOCC hosted a public town hall to discuss the county manager position, Commissioner Jeff Fiedler said Lake County would benefit greatly from a county manager. At the time, Lake County was one of only eight counties in Colorado without such a position. Those opposed objected to an additional hire when so much of the county’s infrastructure is in need of repair.
According to Fiedler, Bergman will be responsible for managing the day-to-day functions of government, which consumes the majority of the BOCC’s time. Bergman will oversee the 24 departments that fall within the county’s purview, including Lake County Public Works & Maintenance, Lake County Building and Land Use and the Lake County Office of Emergency Management. Bergman will also be responsible for carrying out the county’s long-term goals, a task the county manager said he is prepared for.
As an executive assistant to the chief financial officer and executive program manager for CDHCPF, Bergman said he has experience implementing long-term goals that Hickenlooper and Polis identified when beginning in office. The initiatives Bergman participated in with CDHCPH include addressing health care discrepancies throughout the state, decreasing emergency room visits for minor symptoms through telehealth alternatives and distributing ventilators to Colorado clinics at the onset of the pandemic.
Although Bergman has yet to map out specific objectives with BOCC, the county manager said he’s interested in addressing the particularly high price of health care in Lake County through objectives with department heads, as well as establishing clear guidelines regarding Lake County’s water assets. Bergman added that affordable housing development is another issue he looks forward to working on.
As a native of Fraser, Bergman said his hometown is overwhelmed by the development that has ensued in recent years, and he has heard many of those same sentiments echoed in Lake County. “Leadville isn’t like many of the resort town that have popped up in Colorado,” said Bergman. “But that’s not to say it hasn’t been discovered. There’s a way to grow responsibly and in a way that doesn’t displace people. And I’d like to be a part of that effort.”
The BOCC received a grant in late 2020 from the Department of Local Affairs that will assist in paying the county manager’s salary. Through fluctuating ratios, the grant will pay for half of the salary over the next three years. Notably, the City of Leadville is also seeking to hire for a similar role through the same grant program.
“I know it will probably take a while to get used to this new system, but I look forward to meeting county staff and the Lake County community,” said Bergman. “I’ve had fun in Denver, but I’m really excited to be back in the mountains.”
