Bright Start Learning Center, a child care resource in Lake County, recently hired two educators, ending a months-long effort to expand staff and chip away at the center’s ever-growing waitlist of families.
Bright Start Executive Director Sara Luna said her organization has increased enrollment from eight students just months ago to 20 in April. Luna said Bright Start’s capacity is 25 students, but the center will likely maintain its current enrollment for a few months.
Bright Start’s two new educators, Angela Herrera and Jessica Blass, have years of experience in child care in multiple locations, including Lake County. Prior to working at Bright Start, both Herrera and Blass worked at the Center for Early Childhood Programs as well as in the Front Range.
Bright Start Board Vice President Francisco Tharp said the child care resource is relying on American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand staff. He questions where funding will come from once federal recovery funds are depleated. Governor Jared Polis said in Leadville last year that his administration is prioritizing child care and will work on distributing funds throughout Colorado.
