Lake County voters turned out in high numbers for this year’s general election. Local results largely mirrored state and national outcomes with little disturbance in the electoral process.
Throughout Colorado, voter participation averaged about 84%, and Lake County saw a little over 83% of all registered voters cast a ballot, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.
As part of the high turnout, Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger said she noticed an increase in young voters participating in this election cycle.
The number of voters below 25 years old jumped, Berger said, and she spoke of a noticeable increase in eligible teens, those who were 17 before election day but of age by Nov. 3, registering to vote.
Berger, while speculating about increase in young locals participating in electoral politics, also commended the higher number of young people who sought political office this cycle, locally and beyond.
Though she could not explain the increase or directly link it to any one cause, Berger is hopeful the trend continues.
While teen participation increased in Lake County, the state’s passage of Amendment 76, which limits registration and voting to eligible 18 year-olds, may impact future spikes in teen involvement.
Keeping with local results from the 2016 general election, Lake County skewed blue. Local voters largely supported Democratic party members, including President-elect Joe Biden and candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Colorado House of Representatives, and the local Board of County Commissioners.
Just over 58% of Lake County residents who voted the presidential ticket selected President-elect Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.
Senator-elect John Hickenlooper, State Representative Julie McCluskie and House of Representatives candidate Diane Mitsch Bush, all of whom are registered Democrats, each took Lake County’s vote by about 60%.
Local Democratic candidates Jeff Fiedler and Sarah Mudge were elected to the county’s two available commissioner seats with 55% and 62% of Lake County’s vote respectively.
Apart from Republican Lauren Boebert beating Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in the Third Congressional District race, and Joyce Rankin winning over Mayling Simpson for the State Board of Education seat in the same district, Democratic candidates were voted in to each local and regional position.
Local results also reflected statewide decisions on all but two ballot measures. Lake County voted against the reintroduction of gray wolves and a proposition requiring voter approval of new state enterprises with an estimated fee revenue of over $100 million in the first five years. Both measures passed at the state level.
Lake County voters also kept with the national trend of increased early and mail-in voting.
Of 3,987 local ballots submitted, roughly 3,400 of them were cast by mail or dropbox, making up a large portion of the local electorate, Berger told the Herald.
Even still, election day saw a steady flow of people at the courthouse without significant delays. About 500 people voted in-person.
Overall, Berger said election day at the courthouse went smoothly. She attributed the county’s election day success to a blend of early voting, preparation and Colorado’s election system.
In-person early voting began Oct. 19, and the county started tallying ballots the same day. The early start helped to avoid a backlog of mail-in ballots on election day, an issue that slowed the count in other states.
Lake County also had an advantage in not having to count mail-in and in-person ballots separately, allowing local election officials to create mixed batches and count the two together, Berger said.
“I think Colorado should serve as a national model,” she said while assessing this year’s election cycle.
The county is still awaiting a small number of overseas and provisional ballots, and official results have not been reported while these outstanding ballots are gathered.
