COVID-19 positivity rates have increased in Lake County and throughout Colorado, leading local businesses and officials to grapple with the possibility of harsher public health restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.
Since September, Lake County has been under “Safer at Home Level 2: Concern” restrictions, which limit group gathering sizes and require individuals and businesses to adhere to health and safety precautions, including the wearing of face coverings and social distancing.
But on Oct. 23, Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) issued a public statement addressing the increase in recent cases and warning of the potential for stricter regulations like those seen this spring.
As of Nov. 2, LCPHA had reported 151 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Lake County since the start of the pandemic, with eight cases confirmed over the weekend.
Given the most recently available data on the county’s positivity rate, LCPHA reported 16 positive cases resulting from 137 tests conducted in the two week period before Oct. 28. Positivity rate shows what percentage of people tested have the virus, not a percentage of the county’s population as a whole. These numbers put Lake County at a positivity rate of 11.7%.
Beginning in September, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) adopted a color-coded model outlining guidelines for restrictions based on positivity rate, healthcare capacity, and the number of new cases a county reports. Ranging from green to red, each phase requires more strict regulation based on these criteria.
In October, CDPHE flagged Lake County as having exceeded the acceptable threshold for the “Safer at Home Level 2: Concern” category it has stayed in since September.
While a transition to “Safer At Home Level 3: High Risk” restrictions would not bring a total shutdown of non-essential businesses as happened earlier the year, it would restrict indoor spaces, including restaurants and offices, to 25% of their maximum occupancy.
As of Tuesday, CDPHE has moved 13 counties throughout the state, including Denver County, into more restrictive models after seeing similar increases in case numbers.
Since LCPHA’s initial press release announcing the possible shift, information and the response to it have shifted rapidly, causing LCPHA to seek an extension from CDPHE and local business owners to feel on edge about the possibility of having to close their doors again.
On Oct. 26, three days after the state informed the county of the status change, LCPHA gained an extension from CDPHE, staving off the increased restrictions and allowing the county to remain in its present yellow safer-at-home status while local officials appeal the change with the state. While the extension delayed the stricter mandates, it did not act as a variance to the new order.
The next day, owners and operators from at least seven restaurants in Leadville met at the Silver Dollar Saloon to discuss their plans in the event of another county-mandated shutdown or heightened capacity restrictions.
“We have no choice but to fight or close,” Eric Johns, owner of the Silver Dollar, explained to the Herald before the meeting.
While not unanimous, most in attendance voiced fear of the effects of increased restrictions. Others suggested that restaurants continue operating as they are now, regardless of changes to public health orders, expressing worry that a reduction in business would be unsustainable.
Dave Wright, owner of the Golden Burro, which closed its doors permanently on Monday, addressed attendees and explained his decision to close in the face of what he described as government overreach, and an unwillingness to continue operating under the mandates required by state and local public officials.
Throughout the pandemic, enforcement of public health orders has not been a focus for local law enforcement and LCPHA due to the lack the capacity to enforce public health orders.
Since getting the extension at the beginning of last week, LCPHA and other local officials worked to prepare a mitigation plan to present to the CDPHE to limit the potential need for stricter regulations.
City and county officials met with the state agency on Monday to explain the county’s plan which included potential mitigation efforts like a curfew, working remotely and reduced event sizes.
LCPHA reported at the meeting that approximately 70% of Lake County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to date have been associated with private social gatherings or household transmission. The recent rise in positivity rate does not necessarily represent general community spread, the agency said.
CDPHE decided to allow Lake County to remain in the Level 2 protection status while it tries to reduce the spread of the virus. If mitigation efforts do not slow the virus’ spread and the state requires a transition to the more restrictive tier at a later date, Lake County officials will likely apply for a variance from CDPHE.
“We’re fighting for the livelihood of our downtown business owners,” Commissioner Sarah Mudge said at Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
As of Tuesday, Lake County remained in the current “Safer at Home Level 2: Concern” mode with no variances.
