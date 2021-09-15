Following a decade-long career of land conservation in the Arkansas Valley, Andrew Mackie, who served as the executive director of the Central Colorado Conservancy from 2009 until 2019, was awarded the Doc Smith Leaders in Conservation Award last week.
The late Dr. Bernard “Doc” Smith, the award’s namesake, was a champion of land stewardship along the upper Arkansas River. “Small of stature, huge of heart, Doc spearheaded many of the efforts that resulted in the conversion of the Arkansas River from an industrial sewer to Colorado’s longest stretches of gold medal waters,” said Mike Conlin, facilitator of the Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI). “His legacy is unparalleled.”
During last week’s virtual award ceremony, several speakers, including Conlin, compared Mackie to Smith in terms of Mackie’s tenacity for local land conservation. Mackie, who was the first award recipient to not know Smith, said that his nomination speaks to the fact that Smith’s efforts are continuing even after his passing in 2016.
Mackie, who now works as the executive director of the Scarborough Land Trust in Maine, began his career in the Arkansas Valley in 2009 as the executive director of the Central Colorado Conservancy (CCC). At the time, CCC was known as the Land Trust of the Upper Arkansas. One of Mackie’s first moves in his role was to change the organization’s name to better reflect its mission, which was morphing into efforts beyond the Arkansas River.
From then on, Mackie set out to create relationships with private land owners throughout Lake County, particularly ranchers, who were interested in conserving their land.
During a recent interview with the Herald, Mackie said that ranching in Lake County is a difficult business and that many ranch owners are at a crossroads. “It’s enticing for them to split up their land and sell it off for development,” said Mackie. “But we found that land conservation easements are really the best way to protect not only the land, but also the viability of a ranching business.”
With this in mind, Mackie launched a number of initiatives in Lake County that led to the conservation of thousands of acres of land, both along the Arkansas River and throughout the county. Through relationships with LCOSI and the Board of County Commissioners, many of those lands, which are rife with unique ecosystems and scenic views, are either open for public recreation or permanently protected from development.
One of Mackie’s first projects was the Mitchell Ranch, a 160-acre plot of land that was owned by the Lufkin family at the time of the easement. Located just above Beaver Lake Estates, the area borders state wildlife areas and tributaries to the Arkansas River. Later on, Mackie worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to secure over 3,000 acres of land located east and north of Hayden Meadows, opening up countless opportunities for fishing and recreation along the Arkansas River.
Then, through a partnership with The Trust For Public Land, Mackie helped establish the Headwaters Ranch in Lake County, a 600-acre easement that protected three miles of the Arkansas River from development. Most recently, Mackie began the initiative to conserve the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve properties along the Arkansas River in southern Lake County. After leaving CCC in 2019, the organization’s current executive director Adam Beh closed on the final two parcels earlier this year.
“We saw that these lands were becoming extremely valuable for real estate purposes,” said Mackie. “Without the land, Lake County becomes a very different place. It’s so important for a community like Lake County to have organizations that work together toward conservation. That structure; those relationships are what made all of that work possible.”
