The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On October 11, deputies responded to a report of a man running naked on U.S. 24. Patrick Mulhem, 38, of Moffat was arrested on a warrant out of Teller County.
— On October 12, deputies received a report of a possible burglary off County Road 27A. No items have been found and no charges have been filed.
— On October 13, deputies responded to a report of burglary regarding a truck that had been broken into on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On October 13, deputies found a Remington Model 700 in a property closet in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. The firearm was taken and placed into evidence for safe keeping.
— On October 13, deputies responded to a reported disturbance off U.S. 24. Ricardo Medrano, 34, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence.
— On October 13, deputies received report of a motor vehicle trespass and criminal mischief on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On October 13, deputies received report of a stolen vehicle on Colo. 91. The case is currently under investigation.
— On October 15, deputies contacted Robert Pacheco, 24, of Leadville who has a warrant for arrest.
— On October 16, deputies responded to a report of a juvenile with a weapon on Hwy. 300. After contacting the possible suspect and victim, it was determined that no crime was committed.
— On October 16, a deputy conducted a traffic stop. Crislyn Anderson, 34, was cited for a DUI.
— On October 19, deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Colo. 91. Christopher Rabago, 27, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment.
— On October 20, deputies assisted the LPD on a report of assault.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
