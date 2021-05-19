In last week’s Herald Democrat, Recreation Junction highlighted the fun child and youth programs available through Lake County Recreation Department this summer. This week, the department will focus on upcoming leagues for adults.
It is time for some outdoor summer fun with grass volleyball starting Tuesday, June 1. Four vs. four games will be played outdoors on a coed-height net. Standard rules will be administered and should be reviewed by all teams before registering. Registration is limited to the first 10 teams to sign up. The cost of the program is $150 per team, and the registration deadline is May 25.
Batter up! Coed softball is back starting Monday, June 2. League play will include a regular season round robin and conclude with a double elimination tournament. The cost of the program is $550 per team, and the registration deadline is May 26.
Cornhole is back by popular demand for the second year in a row starting Thursday, June 3. Teams of two will face off in a round robin bracket and will conclude with a single elimination tournament. The cost of this program is $60. The recreation department has room for 28 teams, and the registration deadline is May 28.
Coed soccer is back for the summer of 2021 starting Thursday, June 3. The league will be played with five vs. five teams on a shortened playing field. Teams will play two, 20-minute halves with basic indoor rules. The season will be a round robin and end with a double elimination tournament. The cost for this program is $250 per team, and the registration deadline is May 27.
Indoor pickleball will start Friday, June 4. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for competitive athletes. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and low nets. The recreation department will provide the equipment. The cost for the program is $30, and the registration deadline is June 1.
Finally, join us for adult tennis on the Huck Finn courts starting Saturday, June 12. Players can sign up as individuals or teams. The league will consist of doubles play and end with a tournament. Don’t have a partner? No problem, singles are also welcome. Registration is $50 for a single player or $90 for a team of two. The registration deadline is June 3.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486 or 7494, or visit our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation to register or to find more information on programs and facilities.
