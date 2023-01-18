Community members filled up FREIGHT on Thursday, Jan. 12 to hear from representatives of Lake County’s extensive and diverse nonprofit organizations.
The Leadville Leads! Nonprofit Fair, organized by Cloud City Conservation Center, Lake County Build a Generation, Full Circle of Lake County and the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF), aimed to promote volunteerism and create awareness of the robust nonprofit sector here.
More than 15 nonprofit groups attended the event. Many of them shared updates with the group before breaking off and mingling at tables set up around the venue. The event included dinner as well as interpretation and child care services.
The fair was part of Leadville Leads!, a series of four bilingual educational seminars with a curriculum that includes fundamentals of nonprofit governance. Three sessions will be held during the first half of the year, with the next seminar on Saturday, March 11 at Colorado Mountain College. Survey data from Thursday’s fair will help guide the topics during this training.
The series is made possible through support from the Anschutz Family Foundation, the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and LCCF.
