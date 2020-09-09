The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On July 17, officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Family Dollar. Juan Aguilar-Zuniga, 31, of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under restraint and expired temporary plates.
— On July 17, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a DUI in the Safeway parking lot.
— On July 17, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a combative patient at St. Vincent Hospital.
— On July 18, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic problem at Eagles Nest Apartments.
— On July 18, officers responded to the St. Louis parking lot on a report of theft. Jasen Canty, 27, of Leadville was arrested for a warrant out of Chaffee County. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 19, officers received a report of criminal trespassing on Mount Massive Drive.
— On July 23, officers were dispatched to Harrison Avenue on report of trespassing. Rigoberto Navarro-Robles, 58, of Leadville was issued a summons for trespassing.
— On July 23, officers were dispatched to Front Street on a report of trespassing. The male was advised he needed to leave the area and could not return; he left without incident.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
