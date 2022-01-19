The Lake County High School Nordic team opened its season on Friday, Jan. 14 with a skate race at Mount Massive Golf Course. The high school skiers raced two laps around the fairways in a 5.5 kilometer wave start. Four other high schools were also in attendance: Summit, Nederland, Evergreen and Eagle Valley.
After mechanical troubles arose with some grooming equipment, a large group of volunteers spent hours on Friday morning shoveling, raking and grooming the course so that it would be ready for the racers. “I am so thankful for all of the folks who spent their Friday morning making sure the race course was in great shape for the skiers,” noted coach Karl Remsen. “This race was successful because of all of their hard work.”
The Panther women showed their strength by taking the top four places. Rose Horning skied off the front to take the win, and Adele Horning was next across the line in second. Elona Greene and Ella Bullock skied together for most of the race and were third and fourth respectively. Violet Hill was the next Lake County skier, placing 12th, and Katie Sena finished in 17th. The women’s team was victorious, scoring a perfect 177 points to Summit County’s 168 points.
Jace Peters led the Panther men with a fourth place finish. Elijah Wilcox placed 15th and Josiah Horning placed 17th. Logan Charles worked his way through the field and finished his first Nordic race in 26th place. Desmond Sandoval had a strong start to the season by placing 28th. Izayah Baxter rounded out the team in 31st. Lake County’s men’s team placed third among the five schools.
“This was a nice, low-key race for us to kick off our season,” said Remsen afterwards. “The kids put in a hard effort and we were able to see how we stacked up against a few other teams.”
The team will travel to Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Friday, Jan. 21 for their next race.
