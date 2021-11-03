Those enrolled or thinking of attending Colorado Mountain College to earn a certificate or degree and who have been impacted by COVID-19 can benefit from the new Tomorrow Ready Scholarship funded by the college and the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
Prospective or current Colorado Mountain College (CMC) students can qualify for the Tomorrow Ready Scholarship if, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they lost their job, left their job due to family obligations or health concerns, or had someone in their household lose their job or had their employment hours decreased.
Scholarship recipients can receive up to $4,000 or more to cover tuition costs, books and everyday expenses. Students receiving the scholarship need to earn their credentials or degrees by summer 2023.
Together, the state’s Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) and the college are offering this scholarship with the goal of increasing the accessibility and affordability of post-secondary education.
“We want this scholarship opportunity to be a turning point for those in our mountain communities who have experienced economic challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Yesenia Arreola, executive director of student affairs initiatives and projects. “Come to CMC, earn a degree or certificate and start a new career.”
Financial assistance
Kyla Boyd is a 2020 graduate of Coal Ridge High School in New Castle. She was finishing her senior year and working as an attendant at Spa of the Rockies in Glenwood Springs to save money for college when she was laid off as a result of COVID-19 public health orders. She quickly turned to CMC and discovered that funding was available for her to continue her studies.
“The COSI Tomorrow Ready Scholarship has granted me the opportunity to continue on with my education especially after COVID-19 took my job in the beginning,” said Boyd, who is working on earning multiple certificates and associate degrees in bakery, culinary and restaurant management. She also has plans of earning a bachelor’s degree in leadership and management.
“I have been able to receive funds to not only cover my education expenses, but to also take care of everything else that is involved with getting to school and to work.”
In order to be considered for the Tomorrow Ready Scholarship, students must be residents of Colorado, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Colorado Application for State Financial Aid (CASFA), COSI and CMC application forms, meet income eligibility guidelines and work with a college advisor through the process.
In addition, the TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program, a federal program of the U.S. Department of Education, is available at CMC and is designed to offer Tomorrow Ready Scholars with assistance and support.
“Being part of the TRIO SSS program has helped me tremendously and I would recommend it to anyone who thinks it may be helpful,” Boyd said. “TRIO has given me, as well as everyone else, the opportunity to receive help for tutoring, fun trips with new people and more.”
Arreola added that businesses are encouraged to partner with CMC as a way to help their employees apply for the Tomorrow Ready Scholarship.
CMC accepts scholarship applications throughout the academic year, and requests are processed until funds are depleted. For more information, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/tomorrow-ready or email cosi@coloradomtn.edu.
