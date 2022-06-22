Crews are cutting down and limbing up trees along County Road 4 near Turquoise Lake Estates as part of Lake County’s larger fuel mitigation efforts.
The county plans to address both high risk and high priority areas including Colorado Mountain College (CMC), Community Field and Newmont Mining lands surrounding the city throughout the summer.
Crews will also work near County Road 17, public lands surrounding subdivisions along County Roads 4 and 17 and neighborhoods adjacent to U.S. Forest Service lands. Neighborhoods in the northern part of the county like Mountain View Village, Grand West Estates, Piney Run and Homestake will also be treated.
The county and fire department are collaborating with the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative (ARWC), Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS), Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP) and Southwest Conservation Corps on the project.
County Commissioner Sarah Mudge is helping lead fuel mitigation efforts and said it’s incredibly satisfying to see the work being done on County Road 4 over the past two weeks.
“The progress on the ground not only improves safety for the neighbors and community members in the areas, but shows the work that needs to, and will, continue down these priority corridors and roadways and elsewhere throughout the community,” said Mudge.
The county is also updating its Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). After some final edits, Mudge estimates completion of the plan at the beginning of July.
What does fuel mitigation look like?
Crews are cutting down smaller trees, removing dead limbs and promoting the trees that are thriving along County Road 4, said ARWC Lead Forester Andy Lerch.
The goal is to reduce the amount of fuel in the area by creating space between groups of trees so there isn’t a continuous layer of crowns touching each other, said Lerch. Crews are also cutting off lower branches of trees in a “limbing up” effort. This helps the fire stay close to the ground and not spread to the tops of the trees easily.
Crews want to create openings for regrowth to hopefully create a healthy mix of various ages of trees, said Lerch. The aspens and willows will be left alone in the hopes that they’ll really take off and thrive to create nice fall colors.
Cloud City Conservation Center (C4), the Lake County Conservation District (LCCD) and the Central Colorado Conservancy (CCC) are also partnering to utilize chipping from the slash and materials of the thinning projects, said Mudge.
The county hopes to continue and expand collaboration with C4, LCCD, CCC, CSFS and CMC to see what kind of chipping program would suit Lake County, said Mudge. “We will do our best to put the material to good use, but first and foremost our priority is to reduce fuels that put the community at risk.”
Fuel mitigation helps enhance firefighters’ ability to suppress fires, said Lerch. The work along County Road 4 helps prevent fires from spreading to the other side of the road.
County Road 4 and County Road 17 are particularly high risk because fires along these roads can easily spread to the city and cause massive disruption, said Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue Chief Dan Dailey.
One goal of the fuel mitigation efforts is to show the public what fuel mitigation actually looks like and encourage the community to reduce risk on their own properties. There’s a misconception that fuel mitigation means getting rid of a bunch of trees, but it’s more of a thinning project, said Dailey.
If an area has been treated, fire won’t spread as quickly and responders can get in and out of the scene more easily while allowing people to evacuate, said Dailey.
Additional precautions
Beyond thinning trees and cutting off low branches in county-owned lands, Dailey advised homeowners to take precautions as well. It’s important not to stack firewood next to homes and reduce flammable vegetation, for example.
But it’s not enough for just one homeowner to take precautions – their neighbors also need to make fuel mitigation efforts to reduce fire spread, said Dailey.
This gives law enforcement a fighting chance to slow fires down and creates a safer environment to work in, said Dailey. “So it’s a collective effort.”
Mudge advised preparing a “go-to” bag in case of a fire emergency. “Understanding when and where to evacuate is as important as preparation and prevention.”
Wildfires can spark through human error, dragging car chains and lightning strikes. Unattended campfires can pose a serious danger as well, and Dailey encourages campers to be very cautious with them. While camping is not allowed on county-owned or private land, there are plenty of dispersed areas where people camp and build fires.
It’s important to make sure campfires are fully extinguished, said Dailey. Campers should have plenty of water with them so they can mix and drown their fires. This involves dumping water on them and turning the logs to ensure the embers aren’t burning.
Sometimes people leave a fire going overnight and think it’s gone in the morning, but any heat can reignite it. Unextinguished fires are especially dangerous with extreme wind conditions.
The county averages 30-40 wildfires caused by unattended campfires a year. “It’s really important for people to put their campfires out,” said Dailey. “I can’t stress that enough.”
Once the CWPP is finalized, Dailey said the county may obtain grants to help homeowners pay for their own fuel mitigation efforts. Dailey would also like to host more community forums to share fuel mitigation tips.
The county encourages residents to utilize safety resources like the Fire and Smoke Map at fire.airnow.gov. At the bottom of the county’s home page, individuals can click on the red “alerts” button to sign up for the county’s reverse 911 texts or visit the website here: https://www.lakecountyco.com/communications/pages/emergency-alerts.
