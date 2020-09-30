The Lake County Community Health and Happiness Project is underway in an effort to assess the health and quality of life of Lake County residents. The project will help inform the work of local organizations in how to meet the community’s needs.
The project, a collaborative effort between Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG), the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) and St. Vincent Hospital, is seeking to collect data from Lake County residents about their health and experience living in Lake County.
In August, the group published a survey to evaluate Lake County residents’ quality of life based on a variety of factors. The questionnaire, which is offered in English and Spanish, asks participants about their outlook on life, financial stability and access to healthcare, among other topics.
In addition to publishing the survey online, LCBAG has contracted seven community connectors who are reaching out to different demographics to try to increase participation, especially in underrepresented groups.
The project hopes to get data that is representative of the county, and is seeking responses from at least 5% of Lake County residents.
Using the data collected, the project aims to develop a systemic approach to improving health that addresses the underlying conditions that can prevent people from improving their quality of life, Hannah Guilford, Communities that Care lead facilitator for LCBAG, said.
Once the survey data, as well as data from outside sources about Medicaid enrollment numbers and housing needs, is collected and analyzed, it will inform how community organizations interact with residents and help determine what efforts they put time and energy into, Guilford said.
The project is a continuation of past efforts by LCBAG and other local organizations to inform local public health needs. The Health and Happiness Project will help to reevaluate and expand the Public Health Improvement Plan completed in 2017.
After the survey closes on Oct. 7, the project will analyze the data and present the findings in a series of public presentations.
The first of these public meetings, wherein the survey results will be shared, is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21.
This first community summit will be followed by a second event on Nov. 2, when the organizations plan to explain the project’s findings more thoroughly and elaborate on how they hope to use the data to inform their work going forward.
The group will host the final public presentation for the project in January.
