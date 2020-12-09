The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On November 4, officers responded to Poplar Street on a burglary call. Tim McGovern, 67, who was acting on behalf of the landlord faces charges of first degree criminal trespass.
— On November 4, officers responded to a vehicle fire on Colo. 91 to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
— On November 5, officers were dispatched to Monroe Street on report of a cold dog bite. The dog and owner was identified.
— On November 7, officers were dispatched to Mountain Valley Estates on report of a dog bite. Maria Guzman Perez, 41, of Leadville was identified as the dog’s owner.
— On November 8, officers were dispatched to West 12th Street on a report of property damage. Steven DeVargas, 24, of Leadville was charged with criminal mischief.
— On November 9, officers were dispatched to a slide-off traffic accident on Front Street. No charges were issued.
— On November 10, Wesley Small, 32, of Leadville was arrested on an active warrant.
— On November 10, Thomas Loewenstein, 27, of Leadville was arrested on several outstanding warrants.
— On November 11, officers were dispatched to East Fourth Street on report of a cold hit and run traffic crash.
— On November 14, officers assisted Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue in responding to a shed fire in the alley behind Chestnut Street.
— On November 14, officers responded to Poplar Street on report of a violation of a protection order. Dalton Hobbs, 25, of Texas was arrested for violation of protection order and harassment.
— On November 15, officers observed a St. Vincent Health ambulance backing into a parked vehicle on Harrison Avenue causing minor damages. There are no charges at this time.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
