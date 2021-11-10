Leadville Police DepartmentThe following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD): — On Sept. 9, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence situation on Harrison Avenue. Troy Quick, 43, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and third degree assault. — On Sept. 9, officers responded to Poplar Street on report of an intoxicated female yelling and lying in the roadway. A Texas male was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and disorderly conduct. — On Sept. 11, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in responding to a domestic problem in Mountain View West. A Leadville male was arrested by LCSO. — On Sept. 13, officers responded to C.R. 36 on a report of a trailer theft. The incident is currently under investigation. — On Sept. 13, officers assisted LCSO with a harassment case. The case is currently under investigation. — On Sept. 13, officers responded to an animal problem on Poplar Street. A Leadville woman was issued a court summons for animal cruelty and neglect. — On Sept. 15, officers responded to a domestic dispute on Chestnut Street. — On Sept. 15, officers responded to a domestic situation on Poplar Street. — On Sept. 16, officers responded to a domestic dispute on East Fourth Street. — On Sept. 17, officers responded to an intoxicated party on Harrison Avenue. No charges or citations were issued. — On Sept. 18, officers responded to a local parking lot on report of a vehicle egging incident. No suspects have been found. — On Sept. 18, officers responded to West Sixth Street on report of a home burglary. The case is currently under investigation. — On Sept. 20, officers conducted a warrant arrest on East Second Street. Robbie Quintana, 42, of Leadville was arrested on an active felony warrant and for violation of two protection orders. — On Sept. 21, officers responded to Chestnut Street on report of a possible burglary. — On Sept. 28, officers responded to a verbal dispute on East 10th Street. No charges were filed. — On Sept. 30, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near Mountain View West. A Leadville woman was found deceased. Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.