The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On January 15, the Sheriff responded to a suicide.
— On January 16, a deputy arrested Ivan Meza-Aguilar, 22, of Leadville for sexual assault on U.S. 24.
— On January 16, a deputy responded to a report of a damaged property on Hwy. 82. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 19, deputies received a report of stalking and harassing phone calls. The investigation is ongoing.
— On January 19, deputies responded to a possible harassment call regarding a neighbor’s security camera. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 20, deputies took report of a possible fraud and harassment on Ridgeview Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 22, deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence situation on Mt. Lincoln Drive. David Kidwell, 26, of Denver was arrested on violation of a protection order and other charges.
— On January 22, deputies responded to an intoxicated male on North Poplar Street. The man was taken into the care of medical.
— On January 23, deputies took report of a possible sexual assault. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 25, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on U.S. 24. There were no injuries and the vehicle was recovered.
— On January 27, deputies responded to a report of an animal attack involving a female and two pitbulls on C.R. 2. The female was not attacked and the dogs were returned to the owner.
— On January 27, deputies received a call about a possible theft and elderly abuse scenario. All parties involved were contacted and a report was made.
— On January 28, deputies responded to a elk versus vehicle accident on Colo. 91. There were no injuries and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was contacted about the elk.
— On January 29, deputies assisted the Leadville Police Department in serving a warrant on West 17th Street.
— On January 30, deputies took a report of a stalking and assault on Harrison Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 30, deputies responded to a two-vehicle slide-off on Colo. 91. There were no injuries.
— On February 2, a deputy met with an alleged victim of a cold theft. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 3, deputies responded to a welfare check on Mt. Evans Drive.
— On February 3, a deputy responded to an animal bite on Mt. Elbert Drive. No citation was issued.
— On February 3, deputies responded to a vehicle slide-off on Hwy. 300. There were no injuries.
— On February 4, the Sheriff received a call from a reporting party regarding harassment. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 4, a deputy talked to a Leadville woman who said a man attempted to get inside her car at night. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 5, a deputy responded to an animal bite on Mt. Elbert Drive. No citation was issued.
— On February 6, deputies responded to a report of an accident rollover on Colo. 91. There were no injuries.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
