When Diane Mrkvicka opened Studio Inspire in Leadville last August, she wanted the wellness studio to serve as respite from stress and expectations and a hub for self-care and recovery.
A subtle fragrance made by Mrkvicka’s daughter in Denver welcomes guests into the business on East Fifth Street. Although the space is small, Mrkvicka offers multiple services, including salt therapy, sound wellness and tension treatment. In addition, Mrkvicka now offers classes at the studio, a practice she hopes to expand outdoors this summer.
Mrkvicka, a Leadville resident for more than 30 years, has long been dedicated to heath and wellness. She worked at St. Vincent Health for 20 years, the Lake County Public Health Agency for six years and in Summit County as a nurse before opening Studio Inspire last year.
In 2010, faced with a goal of completing a triathlon in Leadville, Mrkvicka picked up Qigong, a Chinese practice that utilizes movement to improve health. For years Mrkvicka had been unable to complete the triathlon. But after starting Qigong that fall, she finished the race. “That’s when I knew how powerful some of these practices are,” said Mrkvicka, “and I wanted to share how I felt with others.”
Meanwhile, Mrkvicka felt frustrated with the traditional health care system she worked for. She watched as patients returned to the hospital time and time again, refilling prescriptions, fulfilling appointments and only sometimes feeling better when they left. Although Mrkvicka doesn’t see salt therapy as an alternative to visiting the hospital, she said the practice and others she offers can complement traditional health care treatments and help with the healing process.
Studio Inspire offers three main services, each designed to target and heal different parts of the body. The services can also be bundled for an extended stay at Studio Inspire, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One of the offerings, halotherapy (or salt therapy), utilizes a glass booth meant to mimic a salt cave. Guests sit in the booth while a halogenerator grinds salt into micro-particles which are circulated throughout the booth. The salt particles, which are safe to breathe and anti-inflammatory, open up airways and dissolve excess fluid in the lungs. Mrkvicka, who is a certified helotherapist, said patients will often cough in the booth, but typically feel like they can breathe easier the next day.
Another service offered at Studio Inspire is sound wellness. During this practice, a patient sits in a lounge chair while Mrkvicka plays her Tibetan singing bowls, two of which she bought in Leadville years ago. The bowls produce long, steady notes that echo throughout Mrkvicka’s studio. She trained in Denver on how to use the bowls and will play different tones and sequences with each patient.
For patients who carry stress in their upper back and shoulders, Mrkvicka also offers a Thai treatment called “the point of 100 benefits.” The practice utilizes touch therapy to stimulate and open areas of tension around the spine.
Earlier this month, Mrkvicka also began offering Qigong classes at Studio Inspire. Before opening the studio, Mrkvicka taught Qigong to Lake County seniors, but is now opening the practice to all age groups. This summer she hopes to move the classes outdoors to public areas like Ice Palace Park.
“So far business has been great,” said Mrkvicka. “I think we all have a responsibility to take care of ourselves and recover from time to time. I just hope to be a resource in that journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.