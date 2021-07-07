The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
— Tyler David Padilla, 30, Leadville: sexual exploitation of a child (F4), sexual exploitation of a child (F5).
— Benjamin Cristan Damon, 37: vehicular eluding (F5), obstructing a peace officer (M2), driving under the influence (M), reckless driving (T2), driving too slowly (TIA).
— Luis Roger Barrios, 34, Leadville: assault in the first degree (F3), second degree kidnapping (F4), two counts of assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), child abuse (M2), menacing (M3).
— Walter Alejandro Calel Cano, 24, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), harassment (M3).
— Kenneth Harvey Lyon, 53, Dillon: assault in the second degree (F4), violation of bail bond conditions (F6), assault in the third degree (M1).
— Robbie Larry Quintana, 42, Leadville: menacing (F5), child abuse (M2), child abuse (M3), menacing (M3).
— Dustin James Wells-Gonzales, 37, Leadville: theft (F6), second degree criminal trespass (M3).
— Kelli Peck, 29, Leadville: menacing (F5), third degree assault (M1), criminal mischief (M2).
— Christopher Neil Moore, 25, Leadville: possession of a weapon by previous offender (F6), driving under restraint (M), displaying fictitious or altered license plates (T2), unregistered vehicle (TIB), compulsory insurance (T1).
— Alan Tim McGovern, 67, Leadville: first degree criminal trespass (F5).
— Baltazar Garcia Perez, 18, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), two counts of assault in the third degree (M1), driving under the influence (M), driving under restraint (M).
— Jesus Alejandro Artica, 33, Leadville: murder in the second degree (F2), possession of a weapon by previous offender (F6).
— Kenneth Harvey Lyon, 53, Dillon: violation of bail bond conditions (F6), violation of a protection order (M1), theft (M1).
— Brandon Wayne Gray, 25, Leadville: criminal mischief (F6), violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Ivan Isidro Meza-Aguilar, 22, Leadville: sexual assault on a child (F4), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (F4).
— Patrick Alexander Kulis, 32, Rock Falls, Illinois: aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree (F5), aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree (F6).
— James Robert Slavik, 25, Leadville: menacing (F5).
— Crystina Leigh Gomez, 28, Albuquerque, New Mexico: two counts of stalking (F5).
— Jason Daniel Huggins, 46, Leadville: violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Danette Marie Gonzales, 35, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), child abuse (M1).
— Cameron Craig Hosea, 31, Highlands, Texas: possession of a controlled substance (DF4), possession of a controlled substance (DMI).
— Caleb Jacob Spears, 31, Leadville: introducing contaband in the second degree (F6), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (DMI).
— Dwayne Kevin Tuttobene, 42, Leadville: stalking (F4), six counts of violation of a protection order (M1).
— Tyler Glen Dibden, 30: fugitive (F).
— Dwayne Kevin Tuttobene, 42, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), violation of a protection order (M1).
— Wayne Charles Fenimore, 39, Hotchkiss: driving under the influence (F4), violation of a protection order (M1), compulsory insurance (T1), no operators license (T2), careless driving (T2), illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle (TIA), failed to yield the right of way entering from a driveway (TIA).
— Adrian Soto Villalobos, 19, Leadville: leaving the scene of an accident (F4), careless driving (T1), failure to report accident or return to the scene (T2), illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person (PO), illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle (TIA).
— Dwayne Kevin Tuttobene, 42, Leadville: stalking (F4), conspiracy to commit stalking (F5), 11 counts violation of a protection order (M1).
— Benjamin Scott Cliver, 39, Edwards: assault in the second degree (F4), resisting arrest (M2), criminal mischief (M2), criminal mischief (F6), harassment (M3).
— Jessica Lynn Garcia, 39, Leadville: second degree burglary (F3), criminal mischief (F6), harassment (M3).
— Luis Roger Barrios, 34, Leadville: violation of bail bond conditions (F6), violation of a protection order (M1), harassment (M3).
— Sergio Alberto Martinez, 29, Leadville: cybercrime (M2), obstruction of telephone or telegraph service (M1), stalking (F5).
— Benjamin Scott Cliver, 39, Edwards: criminal mischief (F6), violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Ismael Marquez, 20, Leadville: menacing (F5), obstruction of telephone or telegraph service (M1).
— Shannon Kent, 45, Leadville: abuse of corpse (M2), four counts of abuse of corpse (F6), two counts of unlawful acts — cremation (M), first degree official misconduct (M2), second degree official misconduct (PO1), second degree official misconduct (PO1), three counts of health-false information/vital statistics certificate (M), unlawful acts — mortuary (M).
— Caleb Marley Garcia, 25, Leadville: failure to register as a sex offender (F6), criminal attempt to commit assault in second degree (F5).
— Eric David Branning, 25, Berthoud: fugitive (F).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
