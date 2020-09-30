The Lake County Recreation Department has plenty of indoor activities to keep you busy as the cool weather rolls in.
Join Kim Pierron for Cardio Core at the Sixth Street Gym on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. Kim will not only focus on cardio but also core work, overall strength, conditioning, stretching and balance. The cost is $6/drop-in and punch cards are available. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Yoga is finally back. Please join us in welcoming Sarah Street; she has 14 years of experience teaching yoga to all levels. Whether you have tried yoga, or this is your first time, join us Friday mornings from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. The cost is $6/drop-in and punch cards are available. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Join us for an indoor session of pickleball starting Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and a low net. All the equipment is provided. This program will only run if a minimum of six participants are registered for the session. If the minimum of six is met, others may drop in for $6/visit. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Registration for our coed dodgeball league is now open and the season will start Monday, Oct. 19. Teams of six will face off for 30 minutes of play time for six weeks. Just remember, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Making Messes is Fun is geared toward children ages one to five. This program will meet weekly starting Friday, Oct. 16 from 10-11 a.m. at the Huck Finn building. Bring your kiddo to participate in a variety of messy art activities using mud, paint, shaving cream and more. Parents must stay and play! Questions? Contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7494.
To register for any of our programs visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
Looking to earn money and be a leader? We are now hiring lifeguards, adult volleyball referees, gymnastics, dance and toddler instructors. Applications can be filled out at 505 Harrison Ave., Room 5.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
