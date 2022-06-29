Leadville resident Noah Williams and his younger brother Elliott Williams are bonding over the sport of ultra-running, each bringing a unique perspective to the trail as they train.
As a competitive ultra-runner, Noah Williams won last year’s Leadville Trail Marathon and is a regular fixture in local endurance races. This year, he was joined by Elliott Williams in the marathon, which took place earlier this month. Elliott Williams decided to race after watching his brother compete for years.
The first race the brothers ran together was the Sage Burner Race in Gunnison last fall. Noah Williams ran the 50K and Elliott Williams ran the 30K. The first time they ran the same distance was during this year’s Leadville Trail Marathon, where Noah Williams took third place.
The brothers trained together to prepare for the marathon, a routine that was intense and full of laughter. After one workout a few weeks before the race, Elliott Williams decided to walk up a hill to enjoy a granola bar. Noah Williams suggested he run up the hill to practice for the upcoming marathon.
While the brothers share a passion for running, they have different perspectives on the sport. Running is more of a competitive endeavor for Noah Williams, while Elliott Williams takes a more recreational approach to the sport.
“I’m not really trying to gain 15 seconds of running to eat my granola bar,” Elliott Williams joked.
When Elliott Williams saw Noah Williams win the Leadville Trail Marathon last summer, he figured if his brother could win the race, he could at least finish it. Additionally, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Elliott Williams began running often as a way to cope with lockdowns.
“It’s exciting for me that Elliott’s gotten into running,” said Noah Williams.
Eventually, the duo started going out on long runs together. Last year, after watching his brother win the marathon, Elliott Williams helped pace Noah Williams during the last 13 miles of the Leadville Trail 100 Run. “I was in a bad mood,” said Noah Williams. “But it was good to have him there.”
“It was really cool to see,” said Elliott Williams of the famed 100-mile race, which he felt drawn to. “It’s just an atmosphere unlike any other. It’s very unique.”
Growing up
If it wasn’t for their mom’s example, Noah Williams isn’t sure he or his brother would be running today. She ran as a college student at Dartmouth College and went out on runs with the brothers when they were young.
Noah Williams became interested in running after seeing his mom come back from her workouts totally refreshed and energized. He understood her enthusiasm for running when he started running trails with her.
In high school and college, Noah Williams considered himself to be a “typical running nerd.” Elliott Williams and their youngest brother Hans Williams were more into team sports like hockey.
Elliott Williams used to say “I can’t run unless there’s a ball in front of me.”
In 2020, he finally understood why his brother was so obsessed with running. “I was like ‘Wow, this has been literally 10 or 12 years coming,’” said Noah Williams.
Elliott Williams never thought of himself as being a runner because he didn’t enjoy it or compete at it like his brother and mom did. But once he found a few friends he liked running with, the rest was history. It wasn’t about comparing himself to anyone else or the speed he was going.
“If you ever get to the point where you actually are looking forward to going for a run, then you’re a runner,” said Elliott Williams.
Running together has definitely brought them closer together, said Elliott Williams. It’s a fun way for them to hang out, bond and support each other in their goals.
“I think when you have a really close relationship with someone and you share a passion, it can be easy to try and have the exact same relationship with that thing and my intensity just isn’t at the level of his,” said Elliott Williams, adding that the two have found a balance in how they approach the sport.
Noah Williams said he’s trying to sort of fight against running becoming too much of his identity, so it’s been nice to watch someone else fit the sport into the rest of their life. “Whereas for me, sometimes I feel like I’m always just fitting life around running in some way. But that’s probably unhealthy.”
Training
Noah Williams helped develop an approachable marathon training plan for Elliott Williams that would fit into his schedule.
Overtime, training runs became less of a workout and more of a way for the brothers to spend quality time together.
Even though Noah and Elliott Williams have different fitness abilities, they still run the same distances during training sessions. The workout just fits into their overall schedules differently. A 15-mile run on a Saturday, for instance, would be Elliott William’s longest run of the week, but one of a few long runs for Noah Williams.
“So for him that’s not his longest effort, but we can still run together,” said Elliott Williams. “It’s not like he’s leaving me in the dust, and it’s still a good workout for both of us.”
This routine helped Elliott Williams gain a lot more confidence in the sport, just knowing that as long as he could keep moving for three or four hours, he’d be alright.
“I think a lot of people assume you’ve gotta run these 20 to 30-mile -long runs,” said Noah Williams. “It’s good for someone to get past 20 miles if they’re training for a marathon, but it’s not the end of the world if that doesn’t happen.”
Noah and Elliott Williams also incorporated interval training into their runs. When trying to train on a tight schedule, it’s helpful to have both short and fast workouts and those longer runs, said Noah Williams.
Trail running is a more welcoming environment than running on roads, Noah Williams recommended. The focus is more on the experience and just being outdoors rather than competitiveness and pace.
“Noah’s really good at just making all the time outside be fun and adventurous,” said Elliott Williams, referencing his brother’s habit of finding new routes and ways to explore the mountains. “It’s always an exploration and an adventure.”
Elliott Williams said he likes mountain and trail running because there’s an expectation of hiking at some point along the route. Walking during a road run is often considered a failure, but that’s not the case during trail runs.
He hiked the majority of the time during the marathon this year, but he was walking and hiking with really impressive and fit people. “It just kind of feels like there’s all kinds of ways to do it.”
Trail races have a different mental approach than a road race, said Noah Williams. “I think it actually worked out really well as his first marathon.”
What’s next?
This year’s Leadville Trail Marathon was Elliott William’s first marathon and second race ever. He said he’s just stoked to be in shape for a summer of adventures, including rock climbing and mountain biking.
Noah William’s next race will be the Kendall Mountain Run on July 10. He’s also aiming to complete the Pikes Peak Marathon this September in Manitou Springs.
Another possibility for Noah Williams is Nolan’s 14, a 100-mile race in Colorado’s Sawatch Range with an elevation gain of 44,000 feet. “It’s a completely different sort of beast than a quick marathon or something,” said Noah Williams.
It’s a very difficult race to even finish, but Noah Williams feels like he’s ready to make an attempt – and his brother said he’d be there to support.
