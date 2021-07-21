The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve a preliminary plan application filed by Alan Elias to build AngelView, a 17-lot gated subdivision about one mile from Twin Lakes, on Monday.
Elias purchased the 71-acre property in 2017 with the intention of building a subdivision. The developer has since downsized the project from 45 to 17 lots after the Lake County Planning Commission (LCPC) denied Elias’ initial proposal in 2018.
Prior to the Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) endorsement, the application was recommended for approval by LCPC with 16 conditions, including that Elias submit a water plan for the subdivision, that lighting plans meet dark sky requirements, and that the developer provide more information regarding plans for an on-property emergency center.
BOCC upheld those recommendations, noting that the developer is currently working through a water plan in Colorado Water Court. Commissioner Sarah Mudge added that the matter of an on-property emergency center will be on future BOCC meeting agendas, as the county could be involved in that aspect of the AngelView subdivision.
Although BOCC has approved Elias’ preliminary plan, the 16 conditions of approval need to be met in Elias’ final plat drawings, which BOCC will review for approval before construction can begin.
