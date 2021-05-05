Keystone Science School is offering the Joel and Patti Meier Scholarship for any Keystone Science School Adventure or Expedition program. This is an exclusive scholarship opportunity for any rising middle or high school student from Lake County.
Several scholarships will be awarded and cover approximately 90 percent of the tuition costs. Each recipient will be required to contribute $50 of the program’s tuition. Keystone Science School will do their best to accommodate each student’s requested session but the scholarship is based on current availability.
All applications must be submitted on or before May 11. If you need assistance filling out the application or have questions, contact the school at 970-468-2098 or Support@KeystoneScienceSchool.org. To apply, visit https://www.keystonescienceschool.org/camp/scholarship.
