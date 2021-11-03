The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On Aug. 10, officers responded to Poplar Street to locate possible narcotics.
— On Aug. 12, officers responded to a report of theft that occurred in the beginning of August.
— On Aug. 13, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff's Office in responding to a dispute.
— On Aug. 13, officers responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Pine Street and West Fourth Street. There were no injuries.
— On Aug. 14, officers responded as an agency assist to a single vehicle accident on C.R. 4. A Fairplay man was arrested by LCSO for a DUI.
— On Aug. 15, officers responded to the hospital on report of a dog bite. The owner of the dog was issued a citation.
— On Aug. 15, officers responded to a possible DUI on Harrison Avenue. A Fairplay man was arrested on a DUI and prohibited use of a weapon.
— On Aug. 16, officers responded to Lake Fork to assist LCSO with an arrest. Jorge Garcia-Perea, 33, of Leadville was arrested.
— On Aug. 17, officers responded to a possible hit and run accident on Elm Street.
— On Aug. 17, officers responded to a harassment call on Poplar Street. David Ferguson, 60, of Leadville was arrested for criminal attempt to commit assault in the third degree.
— On Aug. 18, officers conducted a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue. Dustin Wells-Gonzalez, 37, of Leadville was arrested on a warrant out of Lake County.
— On Aug. 19, officers responded to a vehicle accident on Harrison Avenue. There were no injuries.
— On Aug. 19, officers responded to a hit and run on Harrison Avenue. There were no injuries.
— On Aug. 21, officers received a report of harassment. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 24, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on a report of missing juveniles.
— On Aug. 27, officers responded to Ice Palace Park on a report of juvenile females fighting.
— On Aug. 27, officers responded to an animal issue. A juvenile female received a citation for animal running at large.
— On Aug. 28, officers responded to Hemlock Street on a harassment call. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 31, officers responded to an eviction call on Mount Massive Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Sept. 1, officers came into contact with a suspicious party. A Leadville man was arrested on a shoplifting warrant.
— On Sept. 2, officers responded to a report of littering. A Leadville man was arrested on two active warrants out of Lake County.
— On Sept. 3, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a report of a juvenile male running in between homes with a knife. The juvenile was located and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.
— On Sept. 5, officers responded to a call from St. Vincent Health. The incident is currently under investigation.
— On Sept. 5, officers responded to Harrison Avenue for a felony warrant arrest. William Baker, 65, of Leadville was arrested on a full extradition warrant out of Texas.
— On Sept. 6, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a verbal dispute on U.S. 24. A woman was charged with child abuse.
— On Sept. 6, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a domestic violence call. A woman was arrested for domestic violence.
— On Sept. 7, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a hit and run. A man was arrested for his involvement in the hit and run.
— On Sept. 8, officers responded to Elm Street on report of a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.
— On Sept. 8, officers assisted LCSO with a traffic stop at the intersection of Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue. A local woman was arrested on a warrant out of Eagle County.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.