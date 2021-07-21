Rachel Woolworth, Herald Democrat editor, won her first Golden Dozen award for editorial excellence from the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors.
The winning editorial, “Words that cannot be unwritten,” appeared in the June 12, 2020 Herald and responded to a public statement penned by Sheriff Amy Reyes and Chief of Police Saige Bertolas in the weeks after George Floyd’s murder. Woolworth argued that local law enforcement’s statement denied the existence of institutional racism in the United States.
“A great piece on how a national event spilled over into a small community,” Rhonda Clark, judge of the 2021 Golden Dozen contest, said of Woolworth’s editorial. “As the editorial demonstrates, words do matter, especially when they come from elected or appointed law enforcement officials. The writer tasks the police chief and sheriff to make better word choices when commenting on social justice issues.”
Woolworth presented a video on her writing process at the annual International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors’ virtual conference last weekend.
Herald Editor Emerita Marcia Martinek also presented a video at the conference on her writing process for “Doing the right thing,” an editorial for which she was awarded a 2020 Golden Dozen award. The 2020 conference was cancelled due to COVID-19.
