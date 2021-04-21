The Lake County Recreation Department and award-winning local photographer Steve Sunday will offer “Digital Photography Basics” on Friday, May 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming hut, 505 West 5th St.
“So many people just leave their camera on ‘auto,’ rather than take advantage of the tremendous features that even the most basic digital camera offers,” Sunday said.
The three-hour workshop will help participants understand the vast powers of their cameras.
On Friday, May 28, Sunday will offer a “Cell Phone Photography” workshop, from 5-8 p.m., also at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming hut. “The same basic elements of photography, like light, contrast and color balance, apply to today’s amazing cell phones,” said Sunday, who will also cover pointers on creating better videos.
Sunday first learned photography at Platte Canyon High School in Bailey. He later joined the U.S. Navy, and after placing first in a photography contest in the Navy “A” School, he served as photographer for six years. Sunday took pictures for public relations, portraiture, product photography, internal newspapers and news releases for the media. He hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and much of the Colorado Trail before settling in Leadville, where he works for the U.S. Forest Service.
Sunday does not use color filters or special effects on his camera or in editing. The images he captures are true, unaltered moments of nature skillfully captured on camera. See Sunday’s work at www.sundayphotography.com.
The cost for each of the workshops is $25. To register for one or both workshops, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486. Call Judy Green directly at 719-427-7892 with questions.
