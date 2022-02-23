Several Lake County entities rescinded their mask mandates earlier this month, marking the start of a new and cautiously optimistic chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lake County Government, the City of Leadville, Lake County School District (LCSD) and Colorado Mountain College (CMC) joined various governments, school districts and colleges across the state in making face coverings optional.
As of Feb. 18, Colorado’s COVID-19 positivity rate sat at five percent, down nearly 25 percent from the peak of the state’s omicron wave in mid-January. Positivity rate measures the percentage of all COVID-19 tests performed that are positive.
Nearly 80 percent of Colorado’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19. And last week, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy announced that nearly 90 percent of Colorado residents hold some level of immunity to the omicron variant, whether through vaccination, infection or both.
As of Feb. 18, Lake County Public Health Agency reported three active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Lake County Government lifted its mask requirement for county facilities on Feb. 11, citing a reduction in local COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations. The City of Leadville followed the county’s lead, lifting its face covering regulations for City Hall on Feb. 14.
“It may take some time for our community to feel safe enough to unmask indoors,” Mayor Greg Labbe told the Herald after noting that about half of those in attendance at City Council’s Feb. 15 meeting wore masks despite the lifting of regulations.
LCSD rescinded its mask mandate on Feb. 16, allowing students and staff to decide whether or not to mask. Face coverings are still recommended by the district.
Moving forward, LCSD will track COVID-19 infections using the routine disease control model the district already uses to monitor other infectious diseases like the flu. Under the new guidelines, students are asked to stay home if they have a fever of 100.4 or above, to test for COVID-19 if symptomatic and to isolate if positive for the virus, per public health guidance.
CMC similarly announced last week that the college would remove its mask mandate on Feb. 28. College leadership referenced declining COVID-19 positivity rates and the improved stability of health care facilities as factors in the decision.
“We serve a very diverse group of people across our 11 campus locations, from infants at our child care facilities, to people in their 90s and all ages in between. Because of that, we’ve been cautious about lifting our requirement to wear masks inside our facilities,” said CMC Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff Matt Gianneschi. “We are now confident in the direction of the data and are giving ourselves some extra time to assist those who need to make accommodations before this goes into effect.”
Face coverings are still required in most health care settings, including all St. Vincent Health (SVH) facilities.
“We will do this until further notice because St. Vincent cares for the most at-risk populations in a setting where spread of the virus requires high-level precautions,” SVH Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk told the Herald.
