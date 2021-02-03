Walking into Leadville’s new cocktail lounge and coffee shop, Before and After, one will first notice the warmth, the rope swings holding throw pillows, the black walnut wraparound bar handcrafted in Leadville and the mix of ages present.
In one corner, a family plays Settlers of Catan, in another, a couple on a date, and by the window, friends in scarves lingering over cocktails — a full bar on a Thursday night.
Before and After is a spot to unwind after a day adventuring in the mountains. The minimalist design makes it easy to connect with people, no blaring televisions or distractions. The large windows and comfortable seats afford views of the amblings on Harrison Avenue and the lighting is just dim enough that you could start writing a novel.
Locals and tourists alike are taking turns exploring this new spot, an offering by Christine Street and Eric Wupperman, the owners of Treeline Kitchen.
The name insinuates a place for before and after mountain activities. “We wanted a place for people to go before and after dinner,” Street explained. “It’s a place to relax with after-dinner drinks, or to meet up before skiing. It’s also a reference to the historical significance of Leadville, what’s been here and what’s to come.”
Construction was a discovery process to scale back the building to its bones.
“When we started to work on the remodel, we were peeling back layers of the wall. It’s such an old building, we kept peeling back layers and found the multi-colored plaster wall. We stopped there because we loved the look,” Street said. “We also found a brick wall underneath plaster. Those walls are original and accidental in a way. We also pulled back the ceiling and exposed the beams. We got down to the original framework.”
There are fancy drinks, but a down to earth vibe. There’s a shot that comes with cocoa crisps. Street said that if there was a song to describe Before and After, it would be “Easy Like Sunday Morning” by The Commodores.
Before and After’s drink menu is inventive — think “The Rocky Mountain Bulldog” with vodka, kahlua, cream and hard root beer. Or try the “Pomegranate Gin Gimlet” with Tanqueray; it is served red as a rooster’s tail. On tap, there’s the crisp and hoppy “Insane Rush IPA” from Bootstrap Brewing in Longmont. Stacks of copper glasses for Moscow Mules line the bar and there’s a wine list with the “You Are Beautiful Pinot Noir.”
Plenty of options are available for those who don’t want to drink alcohol, including mocktails, DRAM CBD sparkling water out of Salida, Topo Chico with lime, and hot chocolate with towers of whipped cream. Before and After offers espresso drinks of all stripes, as well as a Nitro cold brew coffee on tap.
The food menu is divided into the categories of light fare and food to share.
The locally sourced Leadville meatballs are enough for two to split and come dusted with Parmesan. “The Share Plate” comes out of the kitchen with cured meat, crackers, cheese and marinated vegetables. Sandwich options include a cheesesteak and a BLT on toasted bread with just the right balance of bacon and mayo. And don’t miss Before and After’s rice bowls, featuring shrimp, seaweed and tuna. Reasonably priced desserts include a scoop of peaches and cream ice.
The establishment aims to follow COVID-19 safety procedures, with the staff wearing masks at all times and hand sanitizer on each table. The seating layout makes it easy to spread out.
What is most intriguing about Before and After is the note at the end of their menu, “More coming soon.” Street explained: “We’re going to add as we ramp up. COVID keeps us from expanding too quickly, and we want to keep it at capacity. We had to slowly build our kitchen, so we’ll be growing the menu and offering a broader selection of food items.” The cafe also expects to expand hours in 2021.
When asked what she loved about being located in Leadville, Street said: “We’ve been here for 15 years. I love our staff, the seasonality, the town, the locals, the second home owners, the tourists. Leadville is so unapologetically authentic.”
Visit Before and After, Leadville’s newest gathering place at 612 Harrison Ave., from 3-10 p.m. seven days a week.
