The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On June 2, officers were dispatched to Harrison Avenue for a possible assault. Jermaine Byrdson, 39, of Texas was arrested on a warrant from Summit County.
— On June 2, officers conducted a traffic stop on East 10th Street. Sergio Martinez-Carrasco, 29, of Leadville was cited for driving without a valid license and compulsory insurance.
— On June 3, officers witnessed a vehicle crash on Harrison Avenue. Sean Mack, 27, of Michigan was cited for improper backing, display of fictitious plates and DUI.
— On June 4, officers arrested Chanell Ortiz, 36, of Leadville on a warrant from the Department of Corrections.
— On June 4, officers were dispatched to East Fifth Street to a two-vehicle accident. Orlando Martinez, 74, of Leadville was cited for limitation on backing.
— On June 5, officers received a report of domestic violence on Elm Street. The matter was unfounded.
— On June 6, officers received a call of an accident on West Third Street. Stormy Coffey, 26, of Breckenridge was cited for careless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
— On June 7, officers took report of a fight within the city limits. At this time, no charges have been filed by the victim.
— On June 9, an officer was called to cover the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a call for domestic violence. Morgan Faulds, 30, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence.
— On June 11, officers took report of suspicious activity which took place in front of the Silver Dollar Saloon. The case is under investigation.
— On June 11, officers responded to help the Lake County Sheriff’s Office look for a missing child. The child was found shortly after.
— On June 12, officers assisted deputies with a large party at Mountain View West.
— On June 12, officers tried to settle a civil issue when the call shifted into a mental health call on West Second Street. The party was transported to the hospital to receive mental health attention.
— On June 13, officers received a report of a gunshot in College Park. The party was contacted and had a malfunctioning weapon that discharged in a safe direction into the ground.
— On June 14, officers assisted deputies with a hit and run/DUI which originated in the county and ended in the city.
— On June 14, officers conducted a traffic stop for expired plates. Emily Thompson, 37, of Leadville was cited for driving under restraint, display of expired plates and display of fictitious plates.
— On June 14, officers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24. Guadalupe Lopez Parra, 40, of Leadville was charged with driving without a license and other charges.
— On June 15, an officer was contacted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for a cover on an active trespassing call. Gerson Cardoza, 21, of Dillon was arrested on an active warrant.
— On June 15, officers conducted a traffic stop on East 10th Street. Ronnie Martinez, 41, of Leadville was issued a citation for driving under restraint.
— On June 16, officers arrested Jasen Canty, 27, of Leadville on two outstanding warrants.
— On June 19, officers received a call about a cold domestic violence that happened on Harrison Avenue. The matter was unfounded.
— On June 19, officers responded to a report of a fight on Poplar Street. Tommy Lewis, 24, of Leadville was issued a summons for third degree assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
— On June 21, officers were dispatched to a medical report of an unresponsive party near the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station on U.S. 24. James Jackson, 63, of Texas was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
— On June 21, officers arrested Shaleen Farrell, 35, of Leadville on a nationwide extraditable warrant.
— On June 21, officers responded to Elm Street and issued a citation to Silvia Jeffers, 41, of Leadville for a vicious animal.
— On June 23, officers cited Jesus Perea, 23, of Leadville for compulsory insurance, displaying fictitious plates and VIN tampering.
— On June 23, an officer was dispatched to West Sixth Street for a drug overdose.
— On June 24, upon request from the Leadville Street Department, a community service officer responded to West Second Street for sidewalk work being done without a permit.
— On June 24, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Drive and Poplar Street. John Brennan, 28, of Leadville was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On June 29, officers were dispatched with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to an active domestic violence call in Twin Lakes. Eric Ferrell, 41, of Leadville and Kelli Peck, 29, of Leadville were both arrested on multiple charges.
— On June 29, officers were dispatched to West Fourth Street to transport an intoxicated male.
— On June 29, officers served a failure to appear summons on Harrison Avenue.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
