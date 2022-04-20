Artists and bicycle enthusiasts alike gathered at FREIGHT wearing formal attire Saturday night for A Wheelie Cool Art Gala, an event put on by the Cloud City Wheelers. The event featured food, dancing and an art auction. Funds raised will go toward construction of a new pump track at Huck Finn Park, which recently received funding from Get Outdoors Colorado.

