As of Aug. 25, Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) reported 80confirmed-positive cases of COVID-19 among Lake County residents. This number reflects positive cases from both diagnostic and antibody testing before July 9, and solely diagnostic testing after July 9. Diagnostic testing tests for the virus itself, not antibodies that indicate a person has been previously infected.
Lake County is currently at 0.6% positivity rate (the incidence of positive diagnostic test results) for the past two weeks compared to a statewide rate of 1.53%
The last positive case was identified on Aug. 21. LCPHA is currently monitoring one active case; all other cases are considered resolved. To date, there have been no fatalities related to COVID-19 in Lake County.
As of Aug. 25, 1,761 COVID-19 tests had been conducted (including 943 diagnostic tests and 818 antibody tests) in Lake County.
