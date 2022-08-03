A small group of families gathered with Lake County Public Library (LCPL) staff at the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter on Thursday, July 28 for an interactive destination storytime.
The animal shelter visit is just one in a series of planned storytimes at educational locations around town.
During the latest event, LCPL Children’s Services Coordinator Becky Ison read three picture books about dogs and cats: “The Great Gracie Chase: Stop that Dog!,” “Doggie” (who is actually a cat) and “We Want a Dog.”
Shelter Assistant Manager Jenna Geldreich also gave a presentation on animal body language and guided the group around the shelter for a brief tour of the dog kennels, yard and cat room.
The cat room is home to kitten brothers Starsky and Hutch, who were found on a hiking trail at three weeks old. The tiny felines joined the visitors during reading time, shyly exploring the lobby and providing heartwarming sights.
LCPL’s next storytime event will be at the Tabor Opera House on Aug. 5. Readers can visit the LCPL website at lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for more information.
