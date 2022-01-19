Who said it and why? The following quotations are taken from issues of the Herald Democrat published during 2021. They are presented in no particular order.
“They’re drawing a big fat salary for doing nothing.”
– Timothy Harelson, a Leadville local, on the Board of County Commissioners
“I feel our downtown is exposed. At any minute, a McDonald’s or a Starbucks could open up in our historic corridor. I’ve felt this sense of urgency for a few years now.”
– Mayor Greg Labbe on enacting protections against franchise businesses
“This was a prudent step that I needed to take for the integrity of cases that former Deputy Reynolds was involved in. I was concerned for his psychological fitness for duty.”
– Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum on former deputy Sam Reynolds
“My hope is that the museum will continue to thrive after I’m gone, and that our community will realize what an asset we have.”
– National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director Stephen Whittington announcing his retirement
“I find that petty swipes and lack of professionalism in the letter is unfortunately par for the sheriff’s course.”
– City Council member Dana Greene of Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes’ letter to Mayor Greg Labbe regarding sheriff’s deputy coverage within city limits
“At the beginning of the season, I was worried that one of my teammates was faster than me or that I wasn’t fast enough. Then I think we realized that it wasn’t going to matter who was fastest as long as we were fast as a team. Like overcoming the individual mindset to be a team.”
– Keira King, of the Lake County High School girls cross-country team, on her team’s journey to the state championship title
“We have a tendency to accomplish much more through partnerships with the city.”
– County Commissioner Kayla Marcella on partnering with the City of Leadville on affordable housing efforts
“I’m really proud of what we do here and what we’ve been able to accomplish. We want to keep doing more.”
– Ski Cooper General Manager Dan Torsell on the mountain’s swelling profits
“Right now, the amount of use we have and the ramifications of that use are not sustainable.”
– Leadville District Ranger Pat Mercer on an increase in vehicle-based dispersed camping in Lake County over the last few years
“This space is for the community. We are just the engine.”
– Avery Williams, co-owner of Zero Day Coffe, on opening the coffee shop on East Seventh Street
“I hope it’s really apparent how important the issue of housing is, not just for our community, but across the nation.”
– Leadville resident Cooper Mallozzi to Governor Jared Polis
“Students should have great facilities, but I don’t think we should be taking money from the pockets of educators.”
– Lake County School District teacher Keely Kuehl on the district’s proposed use of general fund dollars to build a new intermediate school
“They are all people who came to Leadville seeking a better life. In the end, most never achieved that better life, despite working hard and sacrificing everything.”
– Tess Julian, vice president of Irish Network Colorado, on Cloud City’s Irish immigrants
