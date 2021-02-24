A new funeral home operating in Leadville will work to fill the void left after the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home shut its doors last year.
Colorado Funeral Homes, owned and operated by Anthony Garcia, opened the business in a shared space at 117 East Sixth Street in January.
A full service funeral home, Colorado Funeral Homes offers funeral arrangements and cremations, though cremations will take place at another location, Garcia told the Herald.
Garcia did not buy the existing facility at 510 Harrison Avenue, where the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home had operated, instead opting for a new location independent of the negative associations tied to the previous business, Garcia told the Herald.
Though Colorado Funeral Homes opened its Leadville location just last month, Garcia said the business had been planning to expand into Lake County for some time.
“We knew there was a need there,” Garcia said.
After the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home closed last year when owner Shannon Kent retired following allegations of professional misconduct, Garcia said the timing was right, and the company opened shop earlier this year.
In opening their Leadville location, Garcia said he will strive to bring more transparency and better ethics to the funeral home industry in Leadville.
“Each family is a person, not a number to us,” he said.
Colorado Funeral Homes also opened a location in Silverthorne last month, operating out of the space previously occupied by another of Kent’s funeral homes.
While Colorado Funeral Homes is using the same space previously held by the Kents in Silverthorne, Garcia said it was a rented location that they assumed the lease for, and no purchase was made.
After opening the Leadville and Silverthorne locations, Colorado Funeral Homes owns and operates three locations, including one in Denver.
