The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On December 12, deputies responded to a report of a person acting out and throwing things on Mt. Evans Drive. A deputy spoke with both parties and drove an individual to stay with a different family member.
— On December 12, deputies received a report of a violation of a protection order. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 14, a deputy took report of an attempted theft of property on Mt. Bartlett Dr. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 16, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on U.S. 24. Walter Calel Cano, 29, of Leadville was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and domestic violence.
— On December 16, deputies received a report of theft of property. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 17, a deputy responded to a report of a dog bite on Four Seasons Boulevard. The owner of the dog is unknown at this time and the case is currently under investigation.
— On December 20, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Harrison Avenue. Kenneth Lyon, 52, of Dillon was arrested for second degree assault and domestic violence.
— On December 21, deputies received report of damaged trails caused by ATVs. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 22, a deputy received a report of child abuse. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 31, a deputy responded to the Lake County Animal Shelter to meet with a man about a dog at large. Jorge Velazquez Carreno, 34, of Leadville was issued a citation for dog at large. The animal was returned.
— On January 2, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on North Poplar Street. Manuel Martinez, 52, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault.
— On January 2, a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. After deputies ran her name Kathleen Padgett, 33, of Summit County was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Summit County.
— On January 3, deputies issued a summons to a Leadville male for third degree criminal trespass on land owned by private property owners on Colo. 91.
— On January 4, a deputy took report of possible fraud.
— On January 4, deputies responded to a noise complaint on West 17th Street. Nothing criminal was found.
— On January 5, deputies responded to a one vehicle accident on U.S. 91. The occupants were cleared to leave the scene and the vehicle was towed.
— On January 6, a deputy responded to a slide off and rollover on U.S. 24. The vehicle was towed.
— On January 6, deputies took report of a missing wallet and used credit card. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 8, deputies received report of a male party violating a restraining order on Colo. 91. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 8, deputies responded to a harassment call on Autumn Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 8, deputies responded to an assault incident on North Poplar Street. Baltazar Garcia-Perez, 18, of Leadville was arrested for second degree assault, driving under the influence, driving under restraint and driving without a valid driver’s license.
— On January 9, a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party let an individual borrow the truck and it was never returned. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 9, deputies responded to report of a cold domestic violence. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for a Denver male.
— On January 12, deputies took report of a stolen vehicle on Colo. 91. Information about the vehicle was obtained and a “Be On the Look Out” was issued to neighboring counties.
— On January 12, deputies assisted the Leadville Police Department in responding to a report of a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Jesus Artica, 32, of Leadville was arrested for second degree murder.
— On January 12, a deputy responded to a theft call after the reporting party said an individual robbed Safeway and all of her belongings. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 14, a deputy responded to a theft of merchandise on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
