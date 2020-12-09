The City of Leadville has developed a new snow removal plan for the snowy season that builds on a collaboration between city and county departments initiated last winter.
Earlier this year, former Lake County Public Works Director Brad Palmer addressed City Council and urged cooperation between the city and county in addressing Leadville’s snow removal problems.
More than asking permission, Palmer told City Council that he planned to begin clearing snow inside city limits using county personnel and equipment. From that point on, a partnership between city and county departments was set into motion.
In March, on the heels of Palmer’s address, Leadville City Council members Max Forgensi and Tim Hill established a snow removal subcommittee and worked with the county to create a new plan.
While recapping the efforts undertaken by the subcommittee this summer, Hill addressed the key issues he hoped to resolve in taking on the effort.
“I don’t think we’re currently providing a safe environment for our residents to be able to walk and drive during the winter,” Hill said of the existing snow removal plan.
Hill said his safety concerns are coupled with the issues of reduced parking and quarrels between neighbors over snow removal.
To address these concerns and others, the city and county will share equipment and collaborate on snow removal to deal with long-standing struggles in keeping Leadville’s roads clear.
Most notable among these issues are the buildup of snowbanks that accumulate throughout the winter and the freeze/thaw pattern that leads to icy conditions, particularly in the spring.
The county will lend its snow blower to help clear Leadville’s streets, and will help to load and remove snowbanks on each city block at least once this winter.
To address the icy conditions, the city will emphasize slush removal as warmer weather sets in.
Priority for snow removal will be given to Harrison Avenue, Poplar Street and Pine Street as main routes through town. The 100 blocks off of Harrison Avenue will be targeted for clearing as well.
As in years past, residents are required to move their vehicles to allow for street clearing when the city posts a notification. If a vehicle remains in place when snow clearing is underway, it may be towed.
This is not a departure from previous years, but towing cars received more scrutiny under this year’s plan.
Throughout the year, local officials repeatedly voiced an inability and unwillingness to tow cars, citing the hardship of needing outside companies and the delay it creates in finishing snow removal work.
By increasing collaboration between the city and county, city government is hopeful that snow removal will be more effective and more efficient this year, Hill said.
This year’s plan will act as a pilot program in the city’s official efforts to team up with the county for better snow removal, and if it goes well, it may become the standard moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.