Lake County High School senior Desmond Sandoval was recently awarded a competitive scholarship offered through the Daniels Fund, a private charitable organization that annually recognizes students in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
Sandoval, who grew up in Leadville, submitted his application to the Daniels Scholarship Program in November along with nearly 4,000 other students throughout the four states. In January, Sandoval was called back for a follow-up interview and eventually received the scholarship in late March. There were roughly 200 recipients, he told the Herald.
As a student at Lake County High School (LCHS), Sandoval said class work was not always his top priority. He’s always had good grades and shown up for class, but realized years ago that there was more going on at the high school. Sandoval is active with various student groups, like Student Senate and Future Business Leaders of America, and competes rigorously as an athlete with the LCHS Nordic ski team, cross-country running team and track and field team.
Last week, Sandoval committed to attending the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley to study sports and exercise science, a way to stay connected with his passion for sports, said Sandoval. Eventually, he hopes to earn a master’s degree in sports and exercise science and work for a franchise team like the Denver Broncos, who Sandoval was watching when he received the notification about winning the Daniels Scholarship.
When Sandoval was drafting his application for the scholarship, which required multiple essays and an aptitude test, he cited his family as a big reason for pursuing a career in sports. Sandoval, whose immediate family and cousins have competed in ultraraces in Leadville for years, finished the Leadville Trail 100 Run with his father Greg Sandoval in 2019, an experience Sandoval wrote about in one of his essays.
In the essay, Sandoval recalls the last five miles of running the race with his father. All around them, athletes maxed out their physical potential as they crested the hill on West Sixth Street, Mount Massive behind them, and descended toward Harrison Avenue, a crowd starting to cheer several hundred yards before the finish line. “It was such an incredible experience,” said Sandoval. “I want to help people compete like that so they can participate in those kinds of events.”
In preparation for his upcoming transition to college, Sandoval has already completed a number of college credits through LCHS’ partnership with Colorado Mountain College. Earlier this year, Sandoval also interned at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, where he studied different types of ACL tears and how to treat them. This summer, Sandoval hopes to relax and spend time with family in the high country before moving to Greeley in the fall.
“I’m very excited,” said Sandoval, who said he’d consider moving back to Leadville someday to coach a local sports team. He thanks his father and coach Karl Remsen for inspiring him as an athlete throughout high school, as well as his family for supporting him. Sandoval’s advice for those succeeding him at the high school is to get involved beyond the classroom. “Get curious, branch out,” he said. “Do more than just school.”
