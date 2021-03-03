Over the last week, 39 Herald readers sent the newspaper written memories of former Leadville Mayor Harold “Bud” Elliott who passed away last week. The memories, many of which had to be edited for length, are printed below:
“My favorite Bud Elliott story: Remember when Darryl Hannah was in Leadville to film a movie? And there was an oxygen bar on Harrison Avenue. The story was that Bud was sitting at the bar, and Darryl Hannah came in and sat next to him. He said, “Are you Darryl Hannah?” And she said, “Yep. Are you Bud?” He was a true ambassador for Leadville. He represented the best of our community and who we can be.” — Kate Bartlett
“When a family member of mine became seriously ill, Bud provided a badly needed sympathetic ear on days when I was afraid or exhausted. When I received a job offer (from an office Bud suggested I apply to), it was Bud who gave me a ride to the airport at four in the morning. When my mom passed away, Bud was one of the people who rallied around my brother and I during some of the most difficult years of our lives. I’ve known few people as kind and as thoughtful as Bud. He cared about the people around him and had such a strong conviction that people deserved brighter futures. As a community member, a public leader, and as a friend, he would do everything he could to set the people around him and his community on a course to a better future. I really don’t know how to end this other than to say that I’ll miss my friend and mentor.” — Connor Laing
“Bud Elliott was a hero of Community Meals and our celebration of our bi-cultural identity as a church and as a community. He was determined to listen to and know the people of our community. Bud was an active advocate for those most vulnerable in our community and would assume personal risk for those who had no voice. We at St. George’s are simply devastated at this loss — he was very, very dear to us.” — Ali Lufkin
“We were in the middle of filming ‘Outer Reaches 1878.’ The sun was casting beautiful light through the windows of the Healy House. As we waited for Susan to change costume for the next scene, Bud said to me, ‘I can cry if you want me to. This is the day my wife died.’” — Carol Bellhouse
“We heard that familiar tune ‘Going Up the Country,’ which made Canned Heat famous at Woodstock in 1969, wafting down Sixth Street as the racers strained toward the finish line. It was our first time in Leadville during race weekend in 2005 and we were amazed. The music, yes, but it was also the big guy with a long silver pony tail who was in control of the sound system, dancing to the ditty and greeting the finishers with a deep, booming, reassuring voice. ‘He’s the mayor,’ we were told. And we knew then that there was something very special and unique about this place at 10,200 feet as personified by the leader of the town and embodied by that iconic ‘We Love Leadville’ sign that always greeted us on 24. So now Bud is ‘going up the country’ in a different way. And his spirit and legacy continues here in our very special town. We are so grateful!” — Ruth Goltzer and Jim Kohlmoos
“There are few spirits that shine as bright as Bud Elliott. He was a man of conviction, a dedicated public servant and community member, and a kind friend. I am a lucky woman to have known Bud and benefited from his political wit and wisdom. His heart was so caring! He will be dearly missed.” — Julie McCluskie
“Over the summer, when we were holding Black Lives Matter protests outside of the courthouse, Bud showed up every time! He participated in the One Leadville meet ups and email list and was apart of the community ICE check-ins when they were doing random raids. For three years, every time he passed me in his big suburban he would give me a heartwarming smile and wave. I could tell early on that he genuinely cared for people. All people. One of the coolest things he’d ever said to me was that ‘Old white man, is not an identity. It’s also not an excuse to ignore injustices happening right in front of me!’ You were an awesome and loving man. Every community needs a Bud. Rest easy.” — Stephanie Brandt
“Last summer, during the Black Lives Matters demonstrations and while a family was in sanctuary in Leadville, Bud let me know that he always carried bail money in case we needed someone to get arrested. ‘Don’t worry,’ he said. ‘I refilled my wallet.’” — Amy Frykholm
“One of my favorite memories of Bud happened about five years ago when he decided to get on the school district’s substitute teacher list. He was a natural and a total smash hit! He respected every kid in his classes and they returned the respect with manners and hard work. When the district lost its seventh grade math teacher mid-year, Bud stepped up to take the challenge. I asked him if he had a background in math and he happily replied, “NOPE.” But of course Bud was excited and up for the challenge. When I saw him I would ask him how seventh grade math was treating him and he replied, ‘Sparkling! I’m two units ahead of them this week!’ Those seventh graders laughed and learned everyday. I think Leadville is heartbroken by the passing of dear, lovely, sparkling Bud Elliott. I know I am. RIP Bud. We love you and miss you so.” — Debbie McCall
“I’ll always remember how his screaming sneezes scared the ghosts away at the Healy House Museum! Thank you, Bud, for your inspiring energy and sparkle.” — Kris Veigele
“Bud was the reason I got involved with being the Mayor of Leadville. He inspired me to do one of my life’s greatest achievements. He was a big man with a big heart and will be truly missed.” — Jaime Steuver
“I think Bud was a true topophilia in that literal definition of a love of place — particularly in his love of Leadville — it was clearly Bud’s passion. He will be greatly missed, and his dedication and servanthood are some of his most admirable qualities that I will remember. I could never write anything that would convey how missed this man is in our community.” — Sarah Dallas
“Bud Elliott has been my friend since about 1991 when I had a shop where Tennessee Pass Cafe is now and Bud owned the motel next door. In the last couple of years, Bud and I would usually have lunch together three days a week where we would have lengthy conversations about music, spirituality and politics. Bud grew up in a Quaker family! He was all about helping others, working together and peace and love. And being modest about it all. It seems like Bud was always taking care of me, that’s who he was. He had beautiful little granddaughter, who he bragged about, nonstop! And he absolutely loved his son, Evan, and his daughter in-law as well. He was a great close friend of mine. I do and will miss him dearly. He was a kind, kind man. He was very engaged in trying to make the world a better place. God bless you, But Elliot, on your new journey. Leadville loves you Bud.” — Gary Snider
“Bud always had something interesting to add to a nice conversation. He loved being an asset to Leadville. We will miss you.” — Peri and Ed Solder
“Bud was an apt name for Bud Elliott because he was a buddy to so many of us. He would be the first guy to walk across the room to welcome me and always had a new delightful story about the community he loved, served, and called home. He will leave a large hole but I hope his spirit inspires people to fill the gaps left by his passing.” — Kerry Donovan
“Bud Elliott was a constant and generous volunteer in this community. If someone was needed, he was there. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer at the Senior Center with a few of us. We enjoyed his smile, his laughter, his stories, and the pictures of his precious granddaughter. He will be sorely missed. Sparkle on, Bud!” — Jeri Chavez
“We had much in common including fathers in the military, a love of reading, and an appreciation for volunteering — both at the Senior Center and with Black Lives Matters on Sunday nights. After his granddaughter arrived, he ALWAYS shared photos of her. Bud always beat me out with ‘speaking his mind’ and had practiced the Quaker Faith as I do. I never knew him to not encourage others in their goals and dreams — I imagine that is why his son is serving our country today. I will miss my friend.” — Annie Livingston-Garrett
“I met Bud close to 20 years ago at his motel while I was marketing for a local snowmobile company. I hadn’t know then that we would later become such good friends. Several years ago, I held a fundraiser for the Advocates of Lake County in honor of a friend. The venue became quite full, the crowd was noisy and I was a little nervous that I wouldn’t be able to command the attention of the room for necessary announcements. Bud was right there for me — he offered to MC the event and dropped the first check into the donation jar. Oro and I will miss you, my friend.” — Stephanie Wagner
“I remember when we first opened our store (Aspen Traders) and handsome Bud Elliott came in to welcome us. He was very kind and warm and mountain-y. He made us feel part of the community right away. We will always be grateful his welcome and wish he hadn’t said goodbye so soon.” — Monica Smits
“Bud delivered Meals on Wheels at the Senior Center for the last several years. He also drove the Senior Center bus on shopping trips as a volunteer. He was full of optimism and joy. He was a leader amongst the seniors. His presence was felt every time he walked through the door. He was authentic and passionate about life. He was an advocate for the Senior Center. What more can you ask for…” — Judy Mayne
“Bud, you were the voice of Leadville. I first ‘met’ you when you announced the Leadville 100 races shortly after I moved to town in 2008. When I found out who you were, I remember thinking — ‘That’s the town mayor?! That’s the coolest!’ Sometime thereafter, a friend visited town, and we went to a production at the Tabor in which you starred. I can’t even remember what show it was, but she said something like, ‘That’s your mayor?! That’s the coolest!’ You cared about people and our community — and that showed in our amazing town and transcended national boundaries. Thank you for being the booming voice — and heart — of this town. I will miss you and I will make sure to sparkle as much as possible in your honor!” — Becca Katz
“What a loss for our community. In a world forever pushing us to conform, I appreciated Bud for being unapologetically himself. Like the best Leadvillians, Bud could never fit inside any stereotype or mold. And to hear a large, older white man saying — loudly, fearlessly — Black Lives Matter …. well, it was refreshing. I realize how much I respected him for having the guts to run for office repeatedly even when Leadville politics sometimes meant he probably didn’t have a chance. If he knew that, he certainly didn’t let it bother him. I wish we could all be so brave.” — Leslie Cook-Knerr
“Like many others Bud was one of the first people we met when we moved to Leadville in 2015. He was at City on a Hill getting coffee. I introduced myself and my wife and told him we had just bought a house here. He sort of cut me off and then went on to talk about the property market and how people were snatching up all the homes in Leadville. He said we were lucky to find a place, that foreign investors were sweeping in and second home owners were taking over, there were even people from as far as Australia buying homes on the internet now, sight unseen! We sort of hesitated for a minute but when my wife finally got a word in he must have heard her Australian accent and he went a little red. We joked about it every time we saw him after that. Bud represented many of the things we love about this town and he will be sorely missed.” — Ric and Bec Nooft
“Bud was a dog lover. He was also a history buff and an advocate for human rights. These many interests came together when I adopted a scrappy mutt from the Colorado Cell Dog program and was looking for a name. We had just finished reading David Mason’s ‘Ludlow’ as CMC’s Common Reader, a story of the mine labor disputes and massacre in Ludlow, Colorado. Immediately after finishing the book, Bud said, ‘You’ve got to name her Tikas!’ after the martyred mine labor union leader from Ludlow, Louis Tikas. The name stuck and so did his love for my blue-eyed devil dog even though she never got used to the gentle giant, Bud. Bud was everywhere. There was never an event or cause that Bud was not a part of or leading from education to sports to theater to history to politics to service. It will take the whole village to ever try to fill those huge shoes. We will miss him immensely. ” — Kelli McCall
“Many years ago our daughter, Meghan Buzan, of Leadville invited me to a town meeting held riding in the famous Leadville train. The best part was meeting then Leadville Mayor Bud Elliott. He was dressed in a Western hat and long coat and was always very fun to hang out with. Love and light to his family.” — Tom and Jennifer Earp-Adamson
“I met Bud shortly after he moved to town, and formed an easy friendship that only grew over time. He was affable and outgoing, always ready to lend a hand. Following a serious accident, I was laid up at home when Bud showed up at the door with an artfully smoked beef brisket that fed my family for days, and spent much of the afternoon in ‘sparkling’ conversation, always asking if there was something else he could do to help out. I’m sure that this scenario played out often, wherever local folks faced adversity, or just needed a hearty chuckle and open hand. That was just Bud. He was also immensely proud of his son, Evan, and rarely did a conversation end without an update on our sons, who had gone to high school together. He would just beam at the mention of his granddaughter. Family and community guided his life choices, and he will be sorely missed.” — Mike Conlin
“I have a favorite Winston Churchill quote that reminds me of Bud. ‘You have enemies. Good. That means you’ve stood up for something sometime in your life.’ Bud made many friends but he also made enemies along the way. That’s because he didn’t back down when he felt something was wrong. I especially appreciated the times when he took on the members of his own political party down at the courthouse. Here’s hoping there are others who will also stand up in Bud’s honor when it’s warranted.” — Marcia Martinek
“Harold ‘Bud’ Elliott was committed to the development of the county and city. His service as the mayor and representative on City Council are just a small example of his dedication. I am sad that I lost a friend that shared the love of politics, Kansas City barbecue, the Kansas City Chiefs and superb conversation, to name a few. He loved his son, Evan, and wife, and especially his granddaughter. His love of family, community and friends will not be forgotten.” — Michael O’Leary
“Bud was a beloved honorary member of our family during the 13 years we lived in Leadville. He was a big part of our lives in many ways from frequent visits to our home to watch Jayhawk basketball and to enjoy some home-cooked BBQ to coffee-talk sessions at City on the Hill. Our boys will never forget Bud’s excitement while watching sports on TV or at youth basketball games by his highly vocal cheer that would resonate through the house or gym. We admired him as a tireless supporter of the Leadville community from volunteering at numerous community events to donating to grass-roots movements like the Styrofoam stoppers! We will miss Bud the next time we visit our beloved Leadville and will always keep him in our hearts and continue his sparkling approach to life. We love you Bud!” — The Dee Family (Blythe, Kato, Hunter and Hayden)
“Bud loved music, especially live music. He attended every performance he could of any musical genre, and expressed his pleasure at having the opportunity to do so. He was a regular at open mic nights, and I once lent him my tambourine to play along. The next week, he walked in with a big canvas bag filled with percussion instruments. ‘Where’d ya get those, Bud?’ I asked. ‘Ordered ‘em from Amazon. Got delivered right to the house,’ he replied. He proceeded to hand out shakers and tambourines and everything else to whoever would accept one. Smiles and joyful percussion noises filled the room for the whole night. I’ll bet every single instrument got returned to the bag in thanks. May his soul be welcomed into the next world with joyful noise and open arms.” — Mary Jelf
“In reading memories of Bud, it becomes clear how many people he welcomed to Lake County. When I moved to Leadville, I didn’t know a single person. Bud quite literally tracked me down on Harrison Avenue a few days after I started at the Herald, just to let me know he was on ‘Team Rachel.’ He’d never met me; he didn’t know my intentions. Yet he assumed the best, quickly becoming my most steadfast professional cheerleader. Bud never ignored the Leadville newbies; he sought them out. I believe he did so because he saw strength in diversity, newcomers included.” — Rachel Woolworth
“Bud was a great advocate for survivors of violence. Bud was a former board member with the Advocates of Lake County who supported survivors during his time as hotel owner, mayor and private citizen — giving free rooms to survivors needing a place to stay, providing meeting space in City Hall and just overall being a great supporter. Staff have fond memories of him stopping by our offices to check in on us and see how things were going. We will miss you, Bud!” — The staff and board of the Advocates of Lake County
“Bud was my Mayor for eight years. He was present in our community, even after leaving office, which historically has not often been the norm. Bud was always involved and worked hard for everyone in our city and county. We seldom agreed on national political issues, but we both understood that, when it came to local needs and issues, we were consistently of the same mindset. What I particularly enjoyed about Bud was that, when we disagreed, we did so respectfully, and we could always find common ground. As I ponder Bud’s passing it gives me a renewed sense of mortality, and it reminds me that the best thing we can say about anyone who has been in our lives is that they will be missed. Bud, you will be missed.” — Greg Labbe
“Bud was very supportive of me in my position of director of administrative services at the City of Leadville and we worked well together. Each morning, when he came into my office, I would ask him how he was and he would say ‘sparkly’ with a grin.” — Linda Hollenback
“I’m so glad I called Bud when I heard he was sick. He was in the third week since his diagnosis and said he could taste some of his favorite foods again. But typical Bud, he complained that he was still too weak to get back to helping at St. George’s. His last words to me were ‘When this is all over, we’ll go out for a beer, but I could probably only drink a half.’ This one is for you dear Bud... I know you will always be ‘sparkling’ no matter where you are.” — Gabrielle Burkham
“Bud was one of the first people I met my first day at the Herald. He came into the office to say hi and instantly started telling me about everything and everyone I needed to know. He loved Leadville so much and he loved sharing it with others so much. His enthusiasm that morning was contagious and it helped fuel me in the years I covered Leadville.” — Danny Ramey
“Oh Bud — you travelled on too soon. I will never forget that a greeting I gave you would always bring such a heartfelt smile and gentle, positive response that would totally make my day! I regret that I never got over to your place to learn your favorite smoking recipes and techniques. I will think of you when I get someone’s great smoked goodies. You were continually the ‘big brother’ to all of us. Thank you for loving and serving your and our community so much. We love you also and will never forget you.” — Lee Kirsch
“For the 20 years we’ve had our second home in Leadville, it has become synonymous with time in the company of Bud. It’s not just that Bud and the Tayers shared the same penchant for discussing politics ... for hours on end. It was really more about the love and respect we had for that big, loud, sometimes cantankerous man. He was a model citizen (with a sharp intellect that demanded to understand the world around him and a never-ending commitment to serving his community) and he was a model human being (with a moral backbone that never bent and genuine care for all). Bud, our heart is broken, but we know you would all want us to move on with the same character you exemplified, so in your honor ... we will go forth and sparkle!” — Molly and John Tayer
“Leadville held its first Black Lives Matter protest on June 2, 2020, and Bud Elliott wasted no time in drawing up a sign and joining the demonstration. Anyone who knows Bud knows that he does not keep silent when he perceives injustice in this world. But what many people do not know is that Bud was a lifelong activist and advocate for social justice. He had his first taste of activism on April 9, 1968. Bud was a senior at his high school outside of Kansas City and felt called to organize a student walkout on the day of Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral. His school did not support the walkout, and he was disciplined for his efforts. But for Bud, it was worth the trouble. This act of civil disobedience kicked off a life of activism. Over the course of this summer, I came to know Bud Elliott the activist since he became one of our most reliable BLM protesters, nearly never missing a Sunday afternoon demonstration. As an activist, Bud was passionate, outspoken, and dedicated. He showed up in the rain and in the snow. He introduced himself to every participant and asked what brought them to Leadville. One anecdote particularly sticks out to me. A man pulled up in front of our group and began to debate with Bud. They were friends but held opposing views. I watched Bud engage in a lively discussion with this man. As the man departed, Bud said ‘See you next week at the senior center!’ This was vintage Bud. He would tell you exactly what was on his mind, regardless of whether or not you agreed. He would push you on your views. But ultimately, he was just happy that you chose to live in Leadville, a place he held so dear to his heart.” — Ray McGaughey
“For the last 10 months, I was blessed to be partnered with Bud at Meals on Wheels. Once a week I would get to drive around with him for 90 minutes delivering lunch to people, and he would regale me with the history of Leadville and all the people in it. I mean ALL the people in it. Bud cared so deeply about everyone and his mind was a steel trap of each of your passions, histories, tragedies, connections and stories. He was adventurous, kind, outspoken, intelligent and dedicated to life-long learning. He cared about justice and peace. He loved — truly loved — his fellow humans. And his dog friends. He found my pup — Jack the Dog — once when he had been lost in the forest for two days. He said he just went to a road crossing and started “barking” for him, and he emerged from the woods and jumped in his truck. He attended a trail event Groucho and I hosted at the Hat and won the local trivia category. He showed up to every BLM rally and event this summer. He grew brave and sang at karaoke after many Saturdays watching the regulars and sipping on his one beer. Bud had a unique capacity to make just about everyone feel known and important while also maintaining his positions and integrity. He was one of my very dearest Leadville friends and I am going to miss him so. RIP Bud. You are sparkling. When I look at the Leadville stars I will always think of you.” — Sara Edwards
