The Mineral Belt Trail Committee is planning to update and promote its safety guidelines through new signage, and will also be looking at various other maintenance projects.
Updated guidelines
Mineral Belt Trail Chairman Howard Tritz said the committee will be updating signage around the trail with new guidelines, but it’s too early to provide specifics right now.
The Mineral Belt Trail Committee, bike companies and e-bike owners will be coming up with etiquette-type guidelines to place on posters around the trail.
These might include things like “Let somebody know you’re passing them” and “Stay over on your right side.”
The committee will also create flyers with the new guidelines, which will be distributed to people who rent bikes. One side will have a map of the trail and the other will have guidelines.
E-bikes
Tritz said pedal-assisted e-bikes are fine on the Mineral Belt Trail, but the committee frowns upon bikes that are not.
“I think a lot of the guidelines that you’re going to see when they come out are going to include that,” said Tritz.
E-bike Leadville rents out bikes that are pedal-assisted. They can go up to 20 mph and can be helpful for older people or visitors who aren’t acclimated to the elevation, according to E-bike Leadville owner Ted Green.
There are different levels of pedal-assist depending on how much help someone wants.
Leadvelo Bicicasa owner Rafael Millan-Garcia said he’s all for human-power only, but doesn’t have a problem with e-bikes on the Mineral Belt Trail as long as users are being respectful and safe. “Courtesy and consideration will never go out of fashion,” said Millan-Garcia.
Millan-Garcia also acknowledged the controversy surrounding electric skateboards – it’s unclear whether the Mineral Belt Trail should allow them or not.
Normal skateboards are human-powered, but can be dangerous because they don’t have brakes. On the other hand, e-skateboards can go way too fast but do have brakes.
Enforcement
Regardless of what someone is riding, the speed limit on the trail is 15 miles per hour. “But there’s people that are going 40,” said Tritz.
The Mineral Belt Committee is not a police organization and can only recommend guidelines, said Tritz.
The committee is discussing having volunteer ambassadors that can go around the trail and remind people of the guidelines when necessary.
Enforcement will be up to the Leadville Police Department (LPD), which launched a bike patrol program for its community service officers last month.
The program is meant for summertime and will mainly focus on enforcing Mineral Belt Trail guidelines. Officers will make sure e-bikes aren’t going at an excessive speed and will also keep an eye out for off-leash dogs and homeless encampments with illegal fires.
Maintenance
The Mineral Belt Trail’s grand opening was July 29, 2000. The Mineral Belt Committee is discussing a plan for an anniversary celebration this summer, said Tritz. There will also be a cleanup day coming up, in addition to the maintenance going on.
Committee members and other volunteers will work on painting and staining the kiosks around the trail this summer.
The committee is also planning on repainting different mining insignias on the trail. The paintings are in different colors depending on where someone is on the trail.
Whenever someone is in trouble, they can tell law enforcement where they are based on the color of the painting on the ground. Law enforcement can then get on the corresponding entrance and find the person, said Tritz.
The different insignias are mining objects. One section might have mine carts painted red spread apart on the trail, for example. “They’re not useful in the winter, of course,” said Tritz, but it will be helpful to repaint them this summer.
In the past, law enforcement, ambulances and fire trucks have had to go all the way around the trail to look for someone who’s hurt, and that’s a hazard in itself, said Tritz.
Plans for new loops
Tritz, who was involved in the original planning of the Mineral Belt Trail, said one of the conditions of the grant the group received to build it was that they would put in a few more loops in time.
The planned historic loops are the Fairview Loop, Fryer Hill Loop and Carbonate Hill Loop, said Tritz.
The county owns the Mineral Belt Trail and would have to agree for the committee to go ahead and apply for grants to build the loops. “I’m gonna push for that until either I kick the bucket or they do it,” said Tritz.
It’s going to be a long time before the trail has enough money to build the new loops, Tritz said, but emphasized that the committee is working to make it happen.
Looking forward to summer, Tritz encourages Mineral Belt Trail users to “Enjoy the history, enjoy the scenery, and enjoy the ride.”
