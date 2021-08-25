The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve a sketch plan filed by Leadville resident Jack Saunders for the proposed construction of Tabor Star, a 20-lot subdivision just west of town. Last week’s approval of the project echoed a positive recommendation from the Lake County Planning Commission earlier this month.
Originally filed by Saunders in 2006, the updated sketch plan for Tabor Star plans for 17 single-family homes and the possibility of three deed restricted properties. The proposed homes range from 1,200 to 2,400 square feet, with some perimeter structures reaching heights of 45 feet. Each home, which is oriented toward views of Mount Massive and Mount Elbert, has a rooftop deck and two to three bedrooms. Saunders said buyers within 120 percent of area median income could afford one of the homes.
Saunders added that he plans to construct each home with sustainability options, like solar energy hookups, airtight insulation, efficient heating systems and others types of environmentally friendly alternatives to typical homes.
Sitting on a seven-acre parcel at the intersection of McWethy Drive and County Road 4, Tabor Star is slated for a phased development due to complications with septic system connections to nearly half the lots. The eight troublesome lots, which lie to the north end of the property, are on geographically challenging land and would require low pressure septic systems instead of the typical gravity-fed systems.
According to a statement issued by the Leadville Sanitation District (LSD), low pressure septic systems contradict district regulations. Saunders said LSD is considering expanding the district’s policies to incorporate the systems, but if the policy expansion fails, Saunders will be unable to develop the eight proposed lots, including the three lots reserved for deed restriction.
Following last week’s consent, Saunders is working to develop a phase one preliminary plan, which applies to 12 of the overall lots. Saunders added that development of the eight remaining lots will come during a second phase, should the developer reach an agreement with LSD. Both phases require review by the Lake County Planning Commission (LCPC) and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) before construction may begin.
“I’m very sensitive to the local housing crisis,” said Saunders, who is tentatively exploring other attainable housing options for Tabor Star in the event that the proposed deed restricted lots go undeveloped. One such option that BOCC recommended is a fee in lieu, although Saunders said no specific alternatives are in place.
Saunders’ proposed sketches also outline several private open spaces and an eight-foot-wide paved bike path that winds through the property. Ultimately, the subdivision’s soon-to-be-established homeowners association will determine the features of the open spaces, which could include a community garden, gazebo or stone firepit, according to Saunders.
During Tabor Star’s public hearing with LCPC earlier this month, commission members discussed the subdivision’s bike path in the context of extending trails from Leadville alongside C.R. 4 toward Turquoise Lake. LCPC member Howard Tritz shared a vision of trail connectivity throughout Leadville, stating that it would be beneficial if Tabor Star were to serve as a link, considering the subdivision’s proximity to town.
LCPC also discussed a slew of conditions for Tabor Star that BOCC adopted in their resolution. Among the conditions are further details regarding the proposed 45-foot height of the perimeter homes. Currently, city code states that no home shall be above 35 feet; however, LCPC concluded that the trend in mountain town development reflects Saunders’ plan of tall structures on narrow lots. Saunders added that the homes would not obstruct surrounding residential views.
In accordance with LCPC’s conditions, BOCC also asked that Saunders work through a variety of concerns with Lake County Public Works and Maintenance (LCPWM) regarding roadway design, parking, snow storage and fire access. Saunders’ proposed plans call for narrow roadways that the developer said discourages speeding, but the roadways could complicate LCPWM’s ability to service the subdivision.
Despite some concerns that Saunders needs to address before submitting a preliminary plan, LCPC and BOCC spoke approvingly of Tabor Star during each entity’s public hearing, stating that the project is well thought out and consistent with Lake County’s Comprehensive Plan. Saunders hopes to approach the planning commission with a preliminary plan later this winter.
