The Tabor Youth Collective is hosting a half-day theater workshop on Saturday, July 31 for local youth. Participants will have a chance to try improv, explore what theater is, and play theater games. No theater experience is necessary. The workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a pizza lunch will be provided. The location is being finalized and will be in the Leadville area. The workshop is open to all incoming seventh to 12th grade students.
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation Assistant Treasurer Sara Edwards, John Nelson and volunteer Theresa Keeley are hosting the workshop in cooperation with the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
“We are excited to invite Lake County youth to learn even more about theater this summer,” said Edwards. “We are glad to offer local teens the chance to experience acting and other theater roles, which can be very rewarding and could become a lifelong hobby or even a profession.”
Those who are interested can learn more and register at https://bit.ly/TYC2021.
The July workshop will follow another summer youth education event, the “Creating Original Theater Workshop” led by professional theater artists from New York City, Jimmy Maize and Maridee Slater. Their collective experience includes Broadway, regional theater, and site-specific and contemporary theater creation.
Eleven Lake County youth aged 10 to 16 attended the workshop June 22-26. Participants worked for five days learning and using various tools of theater, including light, text, costumes, props, gestures, movement and music to make short pieces in small groups. Parents were invited to a short showing at the end of the workshop, which took place at the Lake County Civic Center Association’s Old Church and in non-traditional theater spaces in the Tabor Opera House.
Participants shared the following comments in a post-workshop survey:
— “I learned that theater doesn’t have to stick to certain rules. A theater doesn’t have to be on a stage. The camp taught me about thinking outside the box when I think of theater.”
— “I liked the ‘light’ day where we worked on lights. I thought it was super fun experimenting with the way light looks, different colors and the emotions it can cause.”
— “I learned to step out of my comfort zone.”
The workshop was offered free of charge thanks to grants from the Lake County Community Fund and the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation/Leadville Race Series. Lunches were purchased from local restaurants thanks to support from Vail Valley Cares.
