The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On Dec. 2, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief on West Fifth Street.
— On Dec. 2, officers responded to a report of a minor in possession on West Sixth Street.
— On Dec. 2, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in responding to a verbal dispute. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Dec. 3, officers assisted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a domestic violence incident. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Dec. 4, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on report of possible verbal harassment. Both parties were informed not to contact each other.
— On Dec. 4, officers assisted LCSO and Colorado State Patrol in responding to a rollover accident on U.S. 24.
— On Dec. 7, officers responded to Poplar Street on a report of violation of bond conditions. A Leadville male was arrested and charged with the violation.
— On Dec. 8, officers responded to West Fourth Street on report of harassment.
— On Dec. 11, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a domestic violence call at Eagle’s Nest Apartments.
— On Dec. 14, officers responded to Mount Massive Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance. No arrests were made.
— On Dec. 15, officers responded to West Sixth Street on report of a possible drunk driver. The driver was arrested on a DUI.
— On Dec. 16, an officer was flagged down by a citizen that had a stray dog they picked up while walking on West Third Street. The animal was taken to the shelter.
— On Dec. 16, officers recovered two bicycles at the intersection of Pine Street and West Third Street.
— On Dec. 17, officers responded to East Sixth Street on report of a theft.
— On Dec. 18, officers assisted LCSO in shutting off an excavator that was left on.
— On Dec. 19, officers assisted LCSO in responding to an incident on U.S. 24. Two juveniles were issued citations.
— On Dec. 20, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on report of a violation of a protection order. A Leadville male was arrested on the violation.
— On Dec. 22, officers recovered a bicycle on West Fifth Street.
— On Dec. 30, officers responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and West Third Street. There were no injuries.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
