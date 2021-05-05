After a year of Zoom and outdoor lectures, the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will reopen its lecture series with a reception and two speakers from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The event will be held at the Salida Steam Plant Ballroom and Theater on September 20.
The lecturers for the celebratory event reopening the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series (CPFS) will include Dr. Tyler Lyson, curator of vertebrate paleontology, and Dr. Ian Miller, curator of paleobotany and director of earth and space sciences, both at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Sixty-six million years ago, a six-mile-wide asteroid slammed into planet earth and caused the extinction of more than 75 percent of life on our planet, including the dinosaurs. How and when life rebounded in the aftermath of the extinction has been shrouded in mystery due to a poor fossil record. But an extraordinary new discovery east of Colorado Springs preserves a remarkably complete fossil record with entire fossil mammals, turtles, crocodiles and plants, painting a vivid picture of how and when life rebounded after earth’s darkest hour.
Dr. Lyson and Dr. Miller will present their discoveries and discuss their significance in tracing the regeneration of the earth’s plants and animals after the asteroid’s destruction.
The free event will begin with a reception in the Salida Steam Plant Ballroom at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture in the facility’s theater at 7 p.m. on September 20.
CPFS will announce more details on the event at a later date. Lecture participants can stay up to date with lecture announcements and details by visiting the CPFS Facebook page or website at https://www.collegiatepeaksforum.org/.
