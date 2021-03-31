Last Thursday, the federal Surface Transportation Board rejected a notice of exemption filed by Colorado, Midland & Pacific Railway Company over the leasing rights to the Tennessee Pass Line, calling the proposal “highly controversial.”
The amended filing, which was meant to streamline the lease process for Colorado, Midland & Pacific Railway Company (CMP), asks the Surface Transportation Board (STB) to restrict the transportation of crude oil, coal and hazardous materials in CMP’s proposed lease with the rail owner, Union Pacific.
Though CMP has continually denied that it will use the Tennessee Pass Line to transport oil, the STB ruled that the company’s promise “does not resolve the controversy.” The federal board wrote that CMP’s proposed lease “is not appropriate for consideration under the board’s streamlined class exemption procedure.”
Thursday’s ruling added that Union Pacific did not convince the board that its proposal with CMP was a “routine non-controversial shortline lease transaction.”
Skepticism of CMP, a subsidiary of Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGP), largely stems from RGP’s involvement in the Uinta Basin Railway project in Utah, which would connect Utah oil fields to rail systems connecting with the Tennessee Pass Line, which stretches 163 miles from Parkdale to Sage, through Lake County.
The rejection does not exempt CMP from continuing to pursue leasing rights to the Tennessee Pass Line; however, it does subject the company to a more robust reviewing process. Future filings by CMP will need to include specifics regarding its operating plans, including the number of trains the company plans to run on the line.
“I’m glad the Surface Transportation Board is taking its time,” said Commissioner Jeff Fiedler. “There’s obviously a lot to consider here. I see downsides and significant upsides to the project.”
For one, Fiedler said that groups in Lake County and elsewhere have worked hard for decades to protect the Arkansas River and its reputation for fishing and recreation.
“Once the Tennessee Pass Line is renovated, doors open for the possibility of through freight,” said Fielder. “And that could pose a threat to the work that’s been done along the Arkansas. With any operation like this, there will be some sort of environmental impact.” Fiedler hopes that STB’s decision to slow down the process will mitigate that environmental risk, should the project move forward.
Fiedler also noted that about 70 percent of Leadville’s workforce commutes out of county and that Lake County is in need of more public transit options. In its amended filing with STB, CMP stated that it would transport general commodities and passengers only.
“If this is true and they can figure that out,” said Fiedler, “then the line would be a great resource for people commuting to Eagle County or for those who want to access the Arkansas from Leadville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.