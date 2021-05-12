Lake County joined several Colorado counties in testing new job recruitment software made by Florida technology company Premier Virtual at the Leadville Lake County Job Fair last week. The job fair and was hosted by Arapaho/Douglas Works! Workforce Center, part of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).
While the software has been used extensively in the Front Range and Summit County, Marla Akridge, executive director of the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC), said this is the first time the program has been used in a rural setting in Colorado.
Lake County’s unemployment rate in March hovered around 5.4 percent, according to the CDLE. That number is up from 3.4 percent in March 2020. Comparatively, the statewide unemployment rate in March was 6.4 percent. A CDLE report also indicates that there are labor shortages throughout the state, including in Lake County.
Data collected after the job fair showed that 43 area employers registered for the event to offer 74 job openings. There were 39 job seekers and 185 different conversations between job seekers and businesses. A total of 43 resumes were submitted to 13 different employers, with some job seekers submitting more than one resume.
“This is the new way of hiring,” said Akridge. “Any type of job seeker will be able to find a job online. It’s something I think will stick around even after the pandemic has ended.”
In January, after several local businesses expressed a need to hire staff, LLCEDC began brainstorming ways to host a job fair. The organization explored several options, including hosting an in-person event, but many of the options were not feasible at the time, given the pandemic.
Mark Hoblitzell, regional business services coordinator with CDLE, suggested utilizing Premier Virtual for a virtual event, which offers a demo of its software to event coordinators. The software was free for Lake County to use, although Akridge said CDLE is working on buying the software from Premier Virtual.
The platform works by allowing employers create an account complete with a company mission statement, logo and job descriptions. By doing so, employers can maintain a virtual booth during the event.
Registered job seekers can then review an employer’s virtual booth, ask questions and submit a resume. These connections are usually followed up by a Zoom interview and possibly a hire.
Since its inception in 2018, Premier Virtual has hosted about 1,200 events throughout the country, connecting nearly 15,000 employers with over 150,000 job seekers, according to the company’s website.
While the software is a promising solution for hosting job fairs, Akridge said it also presents a number of barriers for job seekers such as limits on technology.
Before the event, Sue Miller, who works at New Discovery Academic Center at Colorado Mountain College, hosted twice weekly workshops to familiarize the public with the hiring process and the technology. The workshops included resume writing training and mock interviews.
For the event itself, LLCEDC coordinated with Lake County Public Library and other public workplaces throughout town to make sure job seekers had internet access, a barrier for many Lake County residents. Akridge noted that the Premier Virtual software also works on smartphones.
Akridge said several people took advantage of the workshops and public computers. In addition to these offerings, all aspects of the job fair were presented in both Spanish and English.
“The pandemic has left both employers and job seekers with a bit of fear when it comes to employment,” said Akridge. “Hopefully this becomes another tool we can use to ease that fear and connect people with good jobs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.