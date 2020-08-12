Leadville’s Broken Arrows 4-H Club sent two members to the Chaffee County Fair on July 25. Our club participates under the Chaffee County 4-H Extension due to the smaller size of our own county. There are six clubs, ranging from Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida, that are under this extension. 4-H is open to all children ages 4-7 as Cloverbuds and ages 8-18 as Members. Not all of the members chose to take a project to the fair this year, but the two that did won awards.
This year marks Carson Sandalh’s second year with the 4-H Club. Last year he participated as a Cloverbud. This was his first year as a member. Sandalh studied small engines and made a display board on “Important Lawn Mower Parts.” He received a champion award for this project for Mechanical Sciences: Small Engines at the Chaffee County Fair.
Raymond Harvey has been a Member with the club for four years. He has continued to focus his time on the .22 rifle. For his project this year, Harvey made a wooden rifle case. He received the Overall Reserved Grand Champion: Intermediate Division in Shooting Sports at this year’s fair.
Both projects will move on to be judged at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on September 17. This will be Sandalh’s first year going to the state level and Harvey’s fourth year.
On Saturday, August 15, Broken Arrows 4-H Club will be in downtown Leadville putting on a fundraiser. Last year, the group held a pie contest during Boom Days. This year, the club will sell bags of trail mix. Raised funds go toward membership fees, t-shirts for members, and the future of the club.
Broken Arrows 4-H Club is working with the Board of County Commissioners and the Lake County Recreation Department to have a building erected at the local fairgrounds for both the club and the community to use. The club’s goal is to bring a local fair to Lake County again.
The club asks locals to reach out to Anita Harvey, the current leader of Broken Arrows, or Amber Magee, director of the Lake County Recreation Department, to assist with these efforts.
The new 4-H year begins in October. Broken Arrows 4-H Club anticipates holding an informational meeting in the first week of October. Details will be posted in the Herald’s community calendar.
Broken Arrows 4-H Club holds monthly meetings throughout the year in addition to the individual and group areas of study. Visit the club’s website for more information at www.sites.google.com/view/brokenarrows4-h-club or follow the Broken Arrows 4-H Club — Leadville Facebook page. The club is always looking for new members.
