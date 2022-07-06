Lake County residents cast their votes last week for state and local candidates who appeared on this year’s primary election ballot.
Although many of the candidates ran unopposed, local voters expressed support for their party’s candidate, who will face a general election this November.
The following voter information was provided by the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Kayla Marcella, a Democrat who ran unopposed for the Lake County Commissioner District 1 position, earned 529 votes. Marcella currently serves as the board’s chair. A Republican candidate for the position did not appear on this year’s primary election ballot.
Democrats also cast 524 votes for Tracey Lauritzen, a Democrat who ran unopposed for Lake County clerk and recorder. Kristol Hewlett, the Republican candidate for clerk and recorder, earned 464 votes from her party. Hewlett also ran unopposed.
Padraic Smith, an unopposed Democrat for Lake County treasurer, earned 590 votes. A Republican candidate for treasurer did not appear on this year’s primary election ballot.
Current Lake County Assessor Miguel Martinez, a Democrat who ran unopposed to maintain his position, received 535 votes. Stephanie McBride, the Republican candidate for assessor, earned 459 votes. She ran unopposed in the primary election.
Leadville Police Chief Hal Edwards, an unopposed Democrat for Lake County sheriff, earned 521 votes. Heath Speckman, who currently serves as Lake County interim sheriff, earned 470 votes as a Republican candidate for the position. He also ran unopposed in the primary election.
Alexander Kreig, who was appointed Lake County coroner last year, earned 534 votes in a campaign to keep his position. Kreig ran unopposed as a Democrat. A Republican candidate for coroner did not appear on this year’s primary election ballot.
Democrats in Lake County also cast 591 votes for Michael Bennet, who is seeking to maintain his position as United States senator. Republican Joe O’Dea will face Bennett in the race for senator this fall after beating Ron Hanks in the primary election. Lake County Republicans cast 270 votes for Hanks and 258 votes for O’Dea.
For Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, Democrat Brittany Petterson earned 528 votes from Lake County residents. Erik Aadland won the contested Republican primary race for seventh district representative. Aadland earned 294 votes from Lake County residents. His opponents Laurel Imer and Tim Reichert earned 75 and 143 local votes respectively.
Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, earned 597 votes from Lake County residents in a campaign to maintain his position. He will face Heidi Ganahl, who won the Republican primary race for governor, this fall. Ganahl earned 257 votes from Republicans in Lake County. Her opponent, Greg Lopez, earned 267.
Democrat Jena Griswold earned 567 local votes in her unopposed campaign for secretary of state. Three Republican candidates competed for the position, with Pam Anderson earning the most votes. Anderson earned 201 votes from Lake County residents. Her opponents Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell earned 157 and 165 local votes respectively.
Democrat Dave Young ran unopposed for state treasurer, earning 552 votes from Lake County Democrats. Republican Lang Sias also ran unopposed for the position, earning 419 local votes.
Democrat Phil Weiser earned 561 local votes in his unopposed campaign for attorney general, a position he currently holds. He will face Republican John Kellner this fall. Kellner also ran unopposed and received 424 local votes.
Democrat Kathy Plomer ran unopposed for state board of education member, earning 523 votes from Lake County Democrats. Republican Dan Maloit also ran unopposed for the position, earning 416 local votes.
Democrat Jeff Ravage ran unopposed for District 4 state senator, earning 527 votes from Lake County Democrats. Republican Mark Baisley also ran unopposed for the position, earning 423 local votes.
Finally, Democrat Julie McCluskie earned 561 local votes in her unopposed campaign for District 13 state representative, a position she currently holds. She will face Republican David Buckley this fall. Buckley also ran unopposed and received 423 local votes.
